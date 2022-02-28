An interview with Orange Is The New Black actress, Laverne Cox, brought up a pretty sensitive topic for Will and Jada Pinkett Smith

While interviewing The Smith's for E! on a red carpet, Cox tried to wish the couple an amazing year and wished Jada another infamous entanglement

Netizens are reacting to how well Will and Jada handled the awkward situation as one person wrote: "He is such a good sport"

Jada and Will Smith found themselves in the middle of one of the most awkward red carpet moments. Actress Laverne Cox was telling Pinkett Smith that she wishes her another successful year of her show Red Table Talk and mentioned another entanglement coming along.

The couple laughed it off to keep a tricky situation from getting worse.

Laverne Cox is being called messy on the internet for bringing up Jada Pinkett Smith's entanglement with August Alsina on a red carpet. The actress meant well with her words but the delivery fell short.

The Shade Room shared the clip from the awkward red carpet moment. The Smiths handled the situation pretty well, leading fans to commend Will for his sense of humour.

As Will and Jada laughed it off, Laverne Cox, on the other hand, was called out for digging up old wounds.

@alldef said:

"Will gave that extra laugh like Bih please!"

@sunkissed.drea commented:

"Whew she messy for that."

@bigbrejure wrote:

"That might be her last red carpet interview."

@jennensen replied:

"Will is such a good Sport."

@addonisdahottest wrote:

"They still married pushin thru it. That’s all that matters shit happens! Entanglement gang! Lol."

Page Six reports that Will and Jada were walking the red carpet at the 2022 SAG Awards red carpet. Laverne was the correspondent for the popular entertainment news channel, E!.

The world calls for Will and Jada interviews to stop: “Marriage was written by Tyler Perry”

Briefly News reported that Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith seem to be the only celebs who could get fans to ask them to keep their business to themselves. After countless interviews and many personal details about their marriage being shared, followers have come together to say enough is enough.

E! News reported that Will Smith sat down with Oprah and spoke about the steamy hot early days when he and Jada started dating.

He mentioned that for the first few months of their relationship, all they did was drink and have sex until it got to a point where he worried he could never satisfy her.

