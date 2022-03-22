Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan made a fan's dream come true as he made a pleasant physical appearance at an event

The young lad with down syndrome identified as Vincent had always aspired to be a wrestler and went emotional after meeting his icon face to face

Vincent who held a replica of the WWE champion's belt treated guests to a good view as he and Hulk Hogan did the former wrestler's signatory poses

A boy with down syndrome couldn't believe his eyes as his wrestling icon Hulk Hogan showed up to honour him.

Vincent had always aspired to be a wrestler and was interviewed by media personality Charlie Rocket when the famous WWE star stormed the venue.

Hulk Hogan made the fan feel special Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @charlie

In the lovely clip shared by Charlie on Instagram, Hulk hugged the young man before they exchanged pleasantries.

He then took pictures with the lad who had a WWE champion's belt on before both men did Hulk's signatory poses.

The boy appeared starstruck all through the encounter.

Reacting to the surprise visit, Charlie's post on Instagram read in part:

"Omgggg!!!!! Vincent got surprised by HULK HOGAN!!!!! One of the biggest wrestlers in history!!!!! A dream come true… Vincent met one of his wrestling icons What an amazing moment!!! Vincent is going to remember this for the rest of his life..."

According to Healthline, down syndrome (sometimes called Down’s syndrome) is a condition in which a child is born with an extra copy of their 21st chromosome — hence its other name, trisomy 21. This causes physical and mental developmental delays and disabilities.

Watch the cute video below:

Netizens gush

@rodneysmithjr said:

"MAJOR! Now imagine if Hulk and 3xV did a tag team match . OH BOY! He needs a sh*it for the title then the tag team title .❤️. Keep on inspiring us with these stories Charlie . Over the last few months you and the team have done so much ! Don’t ever stop bro."

@bri_berg said:

"I love this so much!!

"Sidenote - holy cr*ap hulk hogan doesn’t age . (Cue all the ‘well Botox can do that’ comments)."

@vivacious_veteran3.0 said:

"So precious, I can’t stand it.

"He’s seriously so sweet and clearly is loving every moment of this!"

@bella1922sat said:

"This is so awesome and Hulk Hogan is still looking good!!! Yassss!!! I’m so excited to see the rest of this venture!!!"

