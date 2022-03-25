Cardi B's 2018 debut album Invasion Of Privacy has made history by becoming the first album to have all songs certified platinum

The 13 track masterpiece has tracks such as Bodak Yellow, Thru Your Phone, Best Life, I Like It and Drip

Cardi B took to her social media pages to share the good news with her fans and also to show appreciation for their love and support

American rapper Cardi B is setting the bar very high for other rappers. The star's debut album Invasion Of Privacy has once again made history by becoming the first album in history to have every song certified platinum or higher by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

Cardi B’s have broken another record to become the first album to have all songs certified platinum. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Released on 6 April, 2018, the album has won several awards, including Best Rap Album at the 2019 Grammy Awards and the Album of the Year Award at the BET Awards the same year.

On Thursday, Chart Data confirmed that the WAP rapper's four-year-old body of work had reached another milestone Urban Islandz reports. The publication adds that the 13 track album is now one of the most successful rap albums in history.

Cardi B took to Twitter to react to the news and to thank her fans for their support. She also promised that her second album will also be as good as Invasion of Privacy. She wrote:

"AMAZING …Can't wait for my second album♥️ Thanks for all the love & support."

Cardi B shares rare glimpse of her son months after his birth following pleas from fans

Briefly News previously reported that the day all Cardi B stans have been waiting for has finally come. After almost half a year of begging, the media personality has finally given fans a glimpse of her little boy.

The wait is over for all Cardi B fans who have been waiting eagerly to see a glimpse of her son. The rapper recently silenced followers by sharing a tiny look at her little boy.

A Twitter user took to the social media platform to voice his grievance that Cardi's baby is about to grow teeth and fans have yet to even see what he looks like. This was just one of the thousands of baby requests that the rapper has been getting, so she finally gave in.

