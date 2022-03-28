A stunning video has shown the great moment a little girl jumped and stood steady on a high stool after many unsuccessful attempts

The girl tried several times to jump and stand on the chair but failed to achieve her aim, but she, however, kept trying

She was finally encouraged by someone who stood behind observing her efforts, and then went on to achieve the ultimate victory, leaving many inspired

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A little girl who is full of ambition had the aim of jumping onto and standing on a high stool. She definitely went about it with a lot of determination and courage.

Before succeeding, the kid had tried several times but failed to achieve the aim. The first time, she used her legs to knock down the stool, falling to the ground. The little girl however stood and continued to try.

This little girl simply refused to give up her ambition of jumping and standing on the high stool. Photo credit: Instagram/@aratgym and Facebook ESPN UK.

Source: UGC

She never gave up till he won

Despite falling repeatedly and failing to stand on the stool, she continued jumping. Hers is a classical case of refusing to give up in the face of serious adversity.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

She later got some encouragement from an adult standing by. The adult seemed to have been watching the little girl's efforts all the while.

Her determination later paid off as he took one courageous jump. The kid stood on the stool like a champion and punched the air. The man who encouraged her joined in the celebration.

Watch the video below:

Facebook users react

When the video was shared on Facebook by ESPN UK, it attracted several comments from Facebook users. Here are a few of what they are saying:

Linda Hay said:

"What an energetic little girl. She would not give up until she got it right and even then she kept going."

Shannon Nichole commented:

"I mean, dad could have given him something a little more sturdy to jump on."

Frank McDuffie reacted:

"I love it. Her drive Is impeccable. Trust and believe she’ll be like that with everything in life. That makes her a dangerous woman. Keep up the good work."

Teffany Cline commented:

"Man!!! This kid is an inspiration!!! I wanna be like her when I grow up!!!"

Blessed: Little boy, 8, gets electric wheelchair in emotionally touching video

In more inspirational news, Briefly News previously reported that a pupil living with a physical disability at Anyaano M/A Primary B at Moshie Zongo in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region has received an electric wheelchair.

The eight-year-old whose name has been withheld is in level two in kindergarten in the Ghanaian school.

According to Kofi Adu Domfeh, a social media user who delivered the wheelchair to the youngster to aid his movement, the child has never walked in his eight years of existence.

Source: Briefly News