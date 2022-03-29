Alvina Anderson is filing for a divorce after 22 years with Anthony Anderson, she also did so in 2015 but had it revoked in 2017

Anthony and his wife Alvina have been together for 22 years and she has filed a divorce petition against him

Alvina cited irreconcilable differences as the cause for their split in docs filed and acquired by People

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Alvina Stewart has filed for divorce from Black-ish actor Anthony Anderson after twenty-two years of marriage.

Anthony Anderson's wife Alvina Stewart files for divorce. Photo: letagemagazine.

Source: UGC

High school sweethearts

The couple shares two children together. Nathan, 22, and Kyra, 26, are the two adult children of the high school sweethearts, who married in September 1999.

The mother of two is demanding spousal support and attorney fees from the 51-year-old actor, who stated "TBD" as the date of their split.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Alvina has requested that assets they both acquired during the marriage be shared evenly between the two.

Property

The petition also states and lists the following as separate property.

The documents declare that:

"all gifts and inheritances, all assets, incomes, accumulations, and debts obtained by [Alvina] previous to the date of marriage and after the date of separation, the exact type and extent of which are unknown."

In 2015, Alvina filed for divorce for the first time.

According to court documents acquired by People, she requested spousal support at the time and alleged irreconcilable differences in the divorce.

Her separation date was reported as of April 1, 2014, when she first filed.

According to E! News, she cancelled her divorce petition in January 2017 and the couple appeared to have reconciled.

"Unbecoming Mrs Jones": Minnie Dlamini's divorce has Mzansi getting personal

In more juicy relationship news, Briefly News previously reported that Mzansi social media users have shared mixed reactions to the news of Minnie Dlamini's divorce. Some peeps shared messages of support while others shaded the stunner following her failed marriage to Quinton Jones.

Scores of peeps have taken to social media to share their two cents on the matter. The divorce has become a topic of discussion online. Some peeps said being Mrs Jones suited the media personality while others speculated on the cause behind it.

Source: Briefly News