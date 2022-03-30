After the highly publicised slap by Will Smith on comedian Chris Rock, ticket sales for his shows have skyrocketed

Ticket sales for his Toronto show have gone up and so have the prices after the infamous incident by Oscar Best Actor winner Will.

The comedian's world tour dubbed 'Ego Death' will kick off in August, taking place in Australia and New Zealand

Ticket sales for comedian Chris Rock's Canadian tour have shot up after the 2022 94th Academy Awards host was smacked in the face by Will Smith.

Chris Rock's comedy shows and his tour dubbed 'Ego Death World Tour' have shot up after he was slapped by Will Smith.

The comedian’s Toronto show to be held at Scotiana Arena on the 18th of June almost sold out after the incident that was streamed live to million worldwide.

According to TickPick, an online ticket marketplace's tweet, they had seen a tremendous increase in ticket purchases.

“We sold more tickets to see Chris Rock overnight than we did in the past month combined.”

"Since Sunday night Chris Rock comedy tour tickets have went up from $46 to a minimum of $341."

According to tegdainty.com, the ticket sales representative for Chris's tour, noted that the comedian will make his highly anticipated return to Australia & New Zealand in August.

The entertainer will be out on tour after a five-year hiatus and he is headed for Sydney, Auckland, Melbourne and Christchurch.

In the tour, he will also head to the Gold Coast, Adelaide and Brisbane.

Will Smith refuses to leave Oscars after Rock slap

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Will Smith refused to leave the Oscars ceremony after attacking comedian Chris Rock, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed Wednesday, as it began disciplinary action against the megastar.

Smith could face expulsion from the Academy for the open-handed slap, which came moments before the star of "King Richard" was handed the best actor award - an announcement greeted with cheers by the audience.

"While we would like to clarify that Mr Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, we also recognise we could have handled the situation differently," a statement said.

