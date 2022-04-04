Estelle Harris, who is known for playing Estelle Costanza in the popular 1989 American sitcom Seinfeld has died

93-year-old Harris, who also stars in Toy Story, reportedly died of natural causes at her home in Palm Desert California

Tributes have been pouring in for the star from industry colleagues like Jason Alexander and Julia Louis-Dreyfus

The Hollywood movie industry is mourning the passing of veteran actress and renowned voice over artist Estelle Harris. Harris rose to fame when she featured in the popular American sitcom Seinfeld as Estelle Costanza.

Tributes pour in for ‘Toy Story’ and ‘Seinfeld’ Star Estelle Harris who died at 93. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to various media reports, the 93-year-old Toy Story star died of natural causes and was surrounded by her loved ones at the time of her passing.

US Weekly reports that Estelle's son Glen Harris confirmed his mother's death in a statement to the publication. He said:

“It is with the greatest remorse and sadness to announce that Estelle Harris has passed on today, leaving a hole in my heart too deep to describe. Her kindness, passion, sensitivity, humour, empathy and love were practically unrivalled, and she will be terribly missed by all those who knew her.”

Actor Jason Alexander who played Harris' son in the sitcom, paid an emotional tribute to his co-star. He took to Twitter to mourn the passing of his on-screen mother, Mail Online reports. He wrote:

"One of my favourite people has passed - my tv mama, Estelle Harris. The joy of playing with her and relishing her glorious laughter was a treat. I adore you, Estelle. Love to your family. Serenity now and always. #RIPEstelleHarris"

Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus who also stared in Seinfeld paid tribute to the late star. She wrote:

"RIP Estelle Harris. I love you. #serenitynow."

Source: Briefly News