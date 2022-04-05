Canadian singer, Justin Beiber, has left social media users buzzing with hilarious reactions over his recent choice of outfit

The singer who attended the 2022 Grammy Awards turned up on the red carpet in an oversized designer suit, pink beanie hat and crocs

The look has sparked hilarious comments on social media as many people can't seem to understand the look

Justin Bieber made quite an interesting style statement at the 2022 Grammy Awards, and several internet users have a lot of feelings about it - most of which are hilarious.

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey's outfits on the Grammy Awards red carpet have sparked hilarious reactions. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

His supermodel wife, Hailey, looked fabulous in a classic minimalist strapless Saint Laurent gown and statement jewellery.

However, Justin's look was anything but simple.

The singer opted for an oversized grey suit from a high-end brand, Balenciaga and paired the look with R14K platform Crocs from the latest Balenciaga x Crocs collaboration.

The 28-year-old finished off the look with a pink beanie and sunglasses.

Social media users react

While Beiber appeared pretty content with his look, not everyone found it to be as fashionable.

Check out the comments below:

@ominiaho commented:

"What is this?"

@eseboo said:

"Her dress looks like under skirt dat year ‍♀️"

@raphiats_lifestyle added:

"Next thing now they will tell you the suit is worth millions of dollars."

@chiomaokwara_ noted:

"Rich people don't dress to impress, they just wear anything their brain tells them it's okay."

@noelle.meheux also said:

"The wife wear pillowcase. Him come wear coat of arms."

@miss_salo reacted:

"Coat or suit? "

@itz__raymaaly added:

"Whoever advise justin to dress this way will not even hear the sound of the trumpet until everyone has vanished just to make history sha he pulled up well."

@thebag_sneakerjoint also commented:

"But this dressing though when a person gets too much money Na so them Dey dress I no just understand see the shoe."

@reach_network said:

"It's obvious Bieber didn't have an easy time entering this coat ... Looks pretty good though no cap."

