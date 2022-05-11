A private plane was approaching the Palm Beach International Airport in Florida when he had a medical emergency and could not land the plane

The passenger informed air traffic control about the situation and they assisted him in landing the plane

A pilot waiting to take off from the airport could not believe it when he was told a passenger had landed the plane

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A passenger who stepped up to the mantle to land a plane after the pilot became incapacitated has earned praise on social media.

A passenger with no flying experience landed a plane in Florida. Photo: EThamphoto.

Source: UGC

Pilot unable to land plane

CNN reports that the passenger, who had no flying experience, landed a private plane in Florida on Tuesday, May 10.

The passenger was heard telling air traffic control that he did not know how to fly a plane during the incident.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

"I've got a serious situation here. My pilot has gone incoherent, and I have no idea how to fly the aeroplane," the unidentified passenger said.

An air traffic controller then started providing the passenger with instructions on how to land the plane, and it touched down safely at the Palm Beach International Airport.

"Try to hold the wings level and see if you can start descending for me. Then, push forward on the controls and descend at a very slow rate.

Try to follow the coast either north or southbound. We're trying to locate you,” the air traffic controllers told the man.

Pilot lauds passenger

After the plane touched down safely, the tower operator informed another pilot waiting to take off about the passenger’s heroics, and he responded by saying:

"Did you say the passengers landed the aeroplane? Oh, my God. Great job.”

The Federal Aviation Administration released a statement indicating two people were in the plane when the pilot presumably had a medical issue.

SA's helicopter pilot Refilwe Ledwaba bags a top award in aviation

In other news, Briefly News previously reported that the South African aviation industry is celebrating with Refilwe Ledwaba who has been accredited with a top award. Ledwaba recently bagged the AeroTIme Aviation Achievement Award through the international aviation news entity, Global Executive.

According to a press release seen by Briefly News, Ledwaba’s achievement marks AeroTime’s six-month milestone of its women in aviation campaign. AeroTime has it that the accolade recognises the stunning Mzansi woman’s career-long dedication to achieving equity and diversity in aviation.

Refilwe Ledwaba speaks about her latest achievement

The young local woman says she is delighted to secure such a big award and that she hopes to see more women in the industry. She said as quoted by AeroTime:

“I’m very grateful to receive this award and do so not only on my own behalf, but also for the Girls Fly Programme in Africa Foundation. Diversity and inclusion have always been an important issue for me and it’s gratifying to see more and more companies understanding this too."

Source: Briefly News