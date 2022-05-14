A Memphis, Tennessee native called Rikeia King evoked tears from her mother with a surprise car gift

She presented the gorgeous whip that was decked out in red ribbons to her mum on the occasion of Mother's Day

The tears-arousing video has stirred emotions in several social media users who headed to the comment section to share their views

She made her happy. Rikeia King, a young woman living in Atlanta, Georgia, moved her mother to tears with an unexpected car gift on Mother's Day.

The native of Memphis, Tennessee uploaded a tears-arousing video showing the moment she presented the gorgeous whip to her mother on the special occasion.

In the clip, King's mum, who was visibly surprised by the gesture, broke down in tears.

Photos of Rikeia King and her mum. Source: Rikeia King

Source: UGC

For several moments in the clip, King's mum could not contain her emotions as she continued shedding tears of joy even after she sat behind the steering wheels.

''Happy Mother’s Day Mom! I cannot thank you enough for all that you’ve done for me & continue to do. Any & EVERYTHING for you Baby. Love you,'' King shared with the emotional clip.

How social media reacted

The clip has evoked emotions in several members of the cyber community who shared their views under the post.

Read some of the heartwarming comments below:

Brenda Scott King said:

''She made me cry oh. How blessed they are. God bless you, mum & daughter. Amen.''

Donna McClymont commented:

''That’s amazing! Big up yourself, good daughter.''

Bernadette Kfrazier said:

''BEAUTIFUL! show them all the love while they’re alive to see it.''

Isoken Osawaru Igbinobaro commented:

''God bless you for making your mom happy and proud. So your children will do the same to you. Congratulations to your mom. Enjoy your labor, mama.''

Allian Mcpherson said:

''This made my day beautiful, mom and daughter. God bless you.''

Lorie Hale commented:

''Beautiful surprise from her daughter's blessings.''

Margaret Robbins said:

''I love it! Nothing like a mummy's love!''

Teddy Mcdonald commented:

''Mum look cute for your baby!''

Yolanda Simmons said:

''God is good all the time and she deserves that beautiful gift.''

Chrystalynn Dean Hawthorne commented:

''It's a beautiful thing when children can do things for their parents.''

Georgia Greene said:

''Yes. I Love the way she’s showing her Mother Love!''

Watch the clip below:

'Real Housewives of Durban’ star Jojo Robinson shows off pricey Mother’s Day gift, a new whip worth over R1.9m

In a similar story, Briefly News previously reported that the Real Housewives of Durban star Jojo Robinson is blessed. The stunner's hubby blessed her with a new over R1.9 million baby on Mother's Day.

Jojo took to social media to celebrate the pricey gift from her wealthy boo. The media personality shared snaps of herself posing next to her new Range Rover Sport.

Taking to Instagram, Jojo showed off the flashy ride she received from her man. She also wished all the mothers in Mzansi a happy Mother's Day, reports OkMzansi.

Source: Briefly News