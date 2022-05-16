A young lady and her friend both danced in their American military uniforms to Davido's Stand Strong song

The lady who was wearing a low cut left the job of tying her shoes' laces as she started vibing to the latest track like a performer

People who reacted to their video said that the female soldiers look so cute while others indicated an interest in joining the force

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A lady, Brass Jessica, who is in the US Army has vibed hard to Davido's latest song, Stand Strong, in a TikTok video.

Wearing low-cut hair, Jessica who was with her colleague suddenly left her shoe and started making hand gestures like a performer as they sang Stand Strong song.

Many people praised the ladies online. Photo source: TikTok/@jessybrass

Source: Facebook

Many people who reacted to her clip said both of them look cute and the video made their day with its positive vibe.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 150,000 views with hundreds of comments.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Prime Nation said:

"Lovely, my crush on low cut."

victiclarg said:

"Only seeing this I'm ok for today..u guy's just made my morning."

majeeed said:

"Do buga video by kizz Daniel."

KCEEBILLIONZ said:

"Hmm? Comrade come see pretty soldiers oo."

bixt looked for love:

"Please can you be my lady? Are you married?"

Daniel said:

"Nah where all this fine uniform babes they nah."

Barry said:

"Please you girls go and give thanks to your moms who gave birth to you beautiful queens."

richard____millie999 said:

"Is there a way I can join the US army I need a connection."

She asked:

"Are you in the states?"

jossy1055 said:

"Lovely, crush on the one with long hair."

Jaws gaping: Father and son smelt hearts with incredible song covers

In more inspiring news, Briefly News previously reported that after sharing some of their beautiful songs online, a Nairobi dad and his little boy have left Mzansi in awe.

The powerful duo of Peter Bundi Mutungi and his cute boy Fayez Bundi has caught the eyes of social media users.

The dad and son, who live in Kasarani, Sunton, have produced many songs together but have only recorded a few online.

Source: Briefly News