A mother went all to throw a tea party fit for her little princesses and she shared the heartwarming moment on social media

Twitter user @lex_SZN wants her daughters to know they are worth all the time and to build their self-worth

People totally loved the idea and thanked the mother for teaching her girls to love and respect themselves

Every little girl deserves a tea party fit for a princess. One mother went out of her way to throw the most beautiful little tea party for her two girls and social media peeps could not get enough of it.

Twitter user @lex_SZN loved what one mom did to make her daughters feel worthy. Image: Twitter / @lex_SZN

It is the responsibility of parents to lift their children up, build their confidence and make them understand that they are capable of anything. This mother is totally doing that by making her daughters feel like princesses.

Twitter user @lex_SZN shared a clip of the lush tea party someone had for their nine and six-year-old girls. Sis went all out! Elbow-length gloves, fake bubbly, ALL the treats and even matching outfits.

She wanted her girls to know they are worth all the time, not just on special occasions or when people have to make a big deal out of them. Yes, mom, preach!

The look on her daughters' faces in the clip just says it all. They felt like royalty and were living their best princesses' life. Momma, you did good.

Social media users gush over the amazing gesture

This mother did something that every kid deserves. While some boy moms were envious of the gorgeous event, it gave them ideas on how to make their little princess feel special too. People loved how this mom is teaching her daughters self-worth, we all need it!

Take a look at some of the empowering comments:

@thatgirlvondra said:

“When you're a boy mom and love it but still wanna be a girl mom at least one time ”

@lips_lying said:

“Not me tearing up for the little girl inside of me that didn’t have a mother for 10 years.”

@TerryThierry said:

“I just love her!!!! Those girls are gonna be something serious when they get older.”

@Devrias said:

