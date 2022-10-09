Internationally acclaimed fashion designer Balenciaga left netizens at a loss for words with their latest designs

The fashion brand known for going beyond the imagination with its eccentric designs introduced a bag that looked familiar to many

The company joined hands with potato chips company Lays to release a designer bag that looks like a packet of chips

Spanish luxury brand Balenciaga has made a name by setting trends with its eccentric fashion designs. The brand got social media users talking after introducing a handbag that looks familiar to many worldwide.

Balenciaga bags that look like a bag of Lays chips cause a stir on social media. Image: @mamaraazzi

Source: Twitter

The bag was dropped as part of the luxury brand's 2023 collection during the just-ended Paris Fashion week.

According to India Today, Balenciaga's creative director Demna Gvasalia headed to his Instagram page to give social media users a glimpse of the trending fashion accessory. The bag bears a striking resemblance to an ordinary Lays packet and features a zipper. Demna wrote:

"Balenciaga’s next must-have bag, Lay's-Branded Bag."

@_lambadutingz said:

"Balenciaga teamed up with Lays to make a bag(purse) that looks like a big bag of potato chips & it’s SO UGLY !!!!"

@lilmeeks_ added:

"Nobody can convince me that Balenciaga is running a social experiment to see how far they could push the envelope and make people pay crazy money."

@realworldchanger commented:

"We were making these in middle school. Like the capri sun ones and all. Yt people always acting like they created something when really they’re just spinning the block."

@timmie_turnher wrote:

"That’s like the cheap koolaid jammer handbags girls used to make back in the days."

@robinontherockz said:

"People used to make purses out of chip bags and capri sun bags. Correction BLACK PEOPLE. this isn’t new. We just never get the credit."

