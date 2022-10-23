Uyajola 9/9 may be a hit show among Mzansi social media users, but a snippet of the latest episode failed to impress peeps

The explicit clip showing two white people caught in the act has social media users suspecting that it was staged

Others found humour in the fact that cheating knows no race or skin colour; even white people cheat too

Social media users have reacted to a snippet of the upcoming episode of the popular show Uyajola 9/9.

Social media users have shared mixed reactions to a viral video of 'Uyajola 9/9'. Image: @official_jubjub.

Source: Instagram

Hosted by the controversial Jub Jub, the show, which always leaves viewers wanting more, has been accused of using actors for clout.

The viral video, which caught the attention of social media users, shows a white male caught in the act by his wife. The clip also shows the camera crew recording the moment. Twitter users concluded that the clip shared by the famous parody account @AdvoBarryRoux looked staged. Others hilariously commented that mjolo knows no race or skin colour.

@AdvoBarryRoux wrote:

"H For Hectic. It doesn’t matter if you are black or white! Mjolo will show you flames. Imagine being caught while it’s Phakathi inside? Next week’s #Uyajola99 will be lit."

@LwandleEL said:

"Well, since it's white people maybe they'll take them to court for invasion of privacy."

@yolaboo_ noted:

"Wait, how does the crew get in? Who let’s them in?? No one locks their doors no more? I’ve always been confused "

@reality_sheck added:

"I'm sure its staged."

@Ntuthuko_MTOLOH said:

"How is this show helping if I may ask....people will always cheat so Jub jub is the advocate of relationships we pay so much attention to useless stuff."

