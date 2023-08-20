Blac Chyna has unveiled her extremely ripped body after deciding to live a cleaner and healthier lifestyle

The reality TV star posted a workout video showing her supporters how she is packing on the muscles

The clip stunned followers of the mother of two, and many people said she looked almost unrecognisable

Black Chyna posted a workout video that showed her toned body.

Blac Chyna's body transformation

Blac Chyna has caused a social media frenzy with her fitness video showing her gruelling exercise session.

The Rob & Chyna star is seen in an Instagram video uploaded on her account, making alternating waves with battle ropes.

Blac Chyna's fitness video trends

The video quickly went viral across social media platforms. Netizens were shocked by the drastic transformation of her body.

People could not believe how leaner and muscular she looked and gave their takes on her new physique.

According to People. Chyna announced months ago that she was embarking on a physical and spiritual journey. The once curvaceous model reversed her cosmetic surgeries, including her BBL and breast augmentation. She also got baptised and stopped drinking alcohol.

Blac Chyna's body sparks mixed opinions

@breahhbell mentioned:

"Okay Angela, you getting a little too muscular now girl."

@bbsomean stated:

"She didn’t take her side hips out."

@hopes7499 wrote:

"Her body is now a reflection of her mind. Don’t be afraid to put on muscles as a woman."

@ros574 shared:

"Umm. I honestly don’t like it, I like her before."

@angiereneewhite stated:

"No pills or VSG caused her to lose this weight. She got that silicon removed from her body and she’s been exercising for years and she’s eating clean."

@shanaee.nicolee suggested:

"Chyna let them diabetic people have their medicine, smh because girl if you lose 1 more pound!

@avatar_brina asked:

"How long has she been working out?"

@empresskim00 said:

"Baby don’t get no more muscles."

