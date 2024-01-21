Meek Mill wondered how South Africans access international music and got tweeps worked up with his question

The rapper topped trending topics on Twitter/X as South Africans gathered to drag and educate him

People enlightened Meek that South Africa is not a backward country like the western media portrays

US rapper Meek Mill rubbed South Africans the wrong way. Image: @meekmill

US rapper Meek Mill recently took to Twitter/X to ask how South Africans access international music.

Expressing his curiosity, Meek asked Mzansi and Nigerian folks how they access US music or if there were specific platforms available in the country.

"Do a lot of people play my music in South Africa? I remember having on big show there a few years back. How do yall listen to our music in South Africa? On what platform or in Nigeria?"

However, the rapper's question sparked a hilarious uproar on Twitter, with local tweeps showing their trademark wit.

Meek became a trending topic as South Africans cracked jokes under his tweet and educated him on the accessibility of global music.

Many tweeps told Sharing Locations hitmaker that streaming platforms like Apple Music and Spotify are readily available in South Africa through smartphones and other devices.

@AdvoBarryRoux asked:

"Who are you?"

@AjeboDanny mentioned:

"The music you did with Davido where did you think the streams came from Oponu? That’s why Nicki Minaj left you."

@Bidal4Life posted:

"Nigerians and South Africans uniting for this huge meal."

@_ShaunKeyz commented:

"The same way yall listen to amapiano in your country, it’s the same way we listen to your trash songs man. Don’t try to revive your dead career by disrespecting us."

@SciTheComedist tweeted:

"Lol you want to come yet you're insulting and looking down on us. Anyways we play your music on a tree."

@ncoook_ commented:

"Lol bro thinks Africa is a wasteland, we use Apple Music, Spotify and YouTube. Grow up meek."

@NOCOFFE5 added:

"Don't disrespect us you'll end up like Burna Boy. South Africa don't forget."

