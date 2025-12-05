Donald Trump was awarded the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize - Football Unites the World trophy at the FIFA World Cup draw

The President of the United States of America was honoured with the award, a medal and a certificate by FIFA President Gianni Infantino

On the football side of things, Bafana Bafana will kick off the tournament against Mexico, in a repeat of the 2010 FIFA World Cup opener

WASHINGTON, DC – Donald Trump has been awarded the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize - Football Unites the World trophy.

The President of the United States of America was awarded the trophy at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw on 5 December 2024 at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, in the United States of America (USA). The USA will host the tournament, along with Canada and Mexico.

Trump awarded the first-ever Peace Prize

Before the official draw began, an announcement was made about the presentation of the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize - Football Unites the World.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino made the presentation to the US leader, handing him a trophy, medal and certificate. Infantino also read out the certificate, which explained why the award was presented to Trump.

“The award is presented annually to a distinguished individual who exemplifies an unwavering commitment to advancing peace and unity throughout the world through their notable leadership and action,” Infantino read.

Infantino also praised Trump, pledging to always support him.

“This is what we want from a leader, a leader who cares about the people. We want to live in a safe world, a safe environment. We want to unite. You definitely deserve the FIFA Peace Prize for your actions. You can always count on my support and the whole football community,” he said.

Trump says the world is a safer place

During his speech after receiving the award, Trump described it as one of the great honours of his life. He also bragged about his achievements, for which he won the award.

“Beyond awards, we have saved millions and millions of lives. The Congo is an example. India, Pakistan, so many different wars we are able to end, in some cases, a little bit before they started,” he said.

“I want to thank everybody. The world is a safer place now. The United States a year ago was not doing well, but now we are the hottest country in the world, and we are going to keep it that way,” he concluded.

South Africa draws Mexico in World Cup opener

On the football side of things, the draw also saw Bafana Bafana and Mexico drawn together to contest the opening game of the tournament.

The match is a repeat of the 2010 FIFA World Cup opener, which was held in South Africa. That game ended in a 1-1 draw, but went down in history because of Siphiwe Tshabalala's opening goal.

Bafana has also been drawn into Group A with Korea Republic and a final team that is yet to be confirmed.

Denmark, North Macedonia, the Czech Republic and the Republic of Ireland will battle it out in the UEFA playoffs to decide the final spot in Group A.

Bafana placed in Pot 3 for World Cup draw

Briefly News also noted that Bafana Bafana was placed in Pot 3 ahead of the FIFA World Cup draw in Washington, DC, in the USA.

Norway, Panama, Egypt, Algeria, Scotland, Paraguay, Tunisia and the Ivory Coast, Uzbekistan, Qatar and Saudi Arabia were in the same pot.

The group allowed Bafana to avoid some giants of football and secure an easier path in next year's event in the USA, Mexico and Canada.

