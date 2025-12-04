South Africa is unlikely to pursue another Rugby World Cup because the financial demands are too heavy

SA Rugby is turning its attention toward major events that can be staged without placing pressure on the country’s budget

A major Test series against the All Blacks in 2026 is being positioned as a realistic and exciting alternative

South Africa’s hopes of staging another Rugby World Cup have been put on ice, with SA Rugby president Mark Alexander saying the financial demands are simply too heavy for the country to shoulder right now.

The nation last hosted the tournament in 1995, and despite several strong bids in the years that followed, including attempts for the 2011, 2015, 2019 and 2023 editions, none were successful.

South Africa Unlikely to Host Rugby World Cup Soon, Says SA Rugby Boss

Source: Getty Images

Speaking during a sponsorship event in Johannesburg, Alexander pointed out that while South Africa has the passion and history to bring the global showpiece back, the economy tells another story.

Hosting responsibilities for 2027 and 2031 have already gone to Australia and the United States, and the race for 2035 is underway. But Alexander believes South Africa cannot realistically enter the contest unless the government can invest significantly, which he says is not feasible at present.

“If we want to host the Rugby World Cup, the country also has to contribute quite a bit of money,” he said, noting that asking the government to fund major stadium upgrades in the current climate would be “reckless”.

South Africa Unlikely to Host Rugby World Cup Soon, Says SA Rugby Boss

Source: Getty Images

Wealthy nations are likely to dominate future hosting

Alexander added that future World Cups may increasingly land in nations with strong economies and the financial muscle to meet the stringent hosting requirements.

With global sports events becoming more expensive to stage, he hinted that South Africa will remain on the sidelines until conditions improve, meaning local fans may have to wait many more years before the World Cup returns to Mzansi.

Alexander pointed out that South Africa’s focus is better placed on financially manageable events, highlighting the 2026 Springboks All Blacks Test series, branded the Greatest Rugby Rivalry, as a prime example.

He said the blockbuster series is expected to outshine even a British & Irish Lions tour in terms of impact and interest, without demanding the massive resources required for a World Cup. According to Alexander, the fixtures will use the stadiums already in place, allowing SA Rugby to stage the event comfortably and responsibly.

“It’s not like hosting the World Cup,” he explained.

“We’ll be able to operate within our current venues and avoid putting unnecessary pressure on the country’s finances.”

The 2027 edition will be hosted by Australia, and the draw was held on Wednesday, 3 December 2025.

Schalk Burger speaks on Eben Etzebeth's red card

Briefly News previously reported that Springboks legend Schalk Burger has spoken out on the altercation between Eben Etzebeth and Welsh player Alex Mann during South Africa’s clash with Wales on Saturday, 29 November 2025.

The incident, which has continued to spark debate, resulted in Etzebeth receiving a red card, his first in a distinguished 140-Test career.

Source: Briefly News