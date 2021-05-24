Elan Ruspoli age, spouse, occupation, house, ethnicity, net worth

Ever since The Bold and the Beautiful actress, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, announced baby Lenix's safe delivery early this year, most of her fans got curious about the baby's father. Some of them were surprised to discover that Lenix is her second baby with Elan Ruspoli. Besides being the husband of a celebrity, who is he?

Elan Ruspoli's net worth is around $500k, while his wife's net worth is estimated to be $1 million. Their marriage is more than three years old. You must be wondering, "Is Elan Ruspoli also an actor?" No, but he has worked in the movie industry for a long time. What does Elan Ruspoli do for a living? Read on to find out.

Elan Ruspoli profile summary

Full name: Elan Ruspoli

Elan Ruspoli Date of birth: 21st August 1985

21st August 1985 Age: 35 years as of 2020

35 years as of 2020 Career: Agent

Agent Nationality: American

American Marital status: Married

Married Children: 2

2 Height: 5 feet 10 inches

5 feet 10 inches Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Net worth: $500k (approx.)

$500k (approx.) Instagram: elanruspoli

Elan Ruspoli biography

Elan Ruspoli's age is 37 years as of 2022, for he was born on 17th August 1985 in Beverly Hills, California, USA. Is Elan Ruspoli Italian? Historically, the Ruspoli family was one of the greatest Rome aristocrats originating from France in Italy.

Elan Ruspoli family

Elan's family members are James Mannino, Atlas Hurley, Lisa Zepeda, Rafael Arviv, and Charlotte. Jacqueline and her spouse got engaged in 2017 after dating for almost a year. They tied knots at the B&B summer break in August 2018 and got their first son, Rise Harlen, in March 2019.

The couple had their second child, Lenix, in February 2021. Elan Ruspoli's wife is Canadian. How old is Jacqueline MacInnes Wood? The 34-year-old actress was born in Windsor on 17th April 1987.

What is Elan Ruspoli's house's value? The couple wanted to sell their Hollywood Hills mansion for $2.1 million in 2020. It was a very profitable deal because they bought the house in 2016 at $1.48 million.

Elan Ruspoli occupation

Jacqueline's husband attended Beverly Hills high school and later graduated from the University of Southern California in 2007. He worked for Creative Artists Agency in Los Angeles, which pays its employees an average of $73k yearly.

The actress's hubby participated in the movie production. In 2019, he worked on In the Shadow of the Moon, Them That Follow, and The Burnt Orange Heresy and helped produce the Possessor film the following year. Would you like to follow him on social media? Find him on Instagram, but note that Elan Ruspoli Instagram is the account under "private" settings.

Elan Ruspoli avoids the public eye's pressure by living a private life. Celebrities who keep their family affairs away from the limelight experience flourishing marriages, and their children get to live like ordinary kids away from public scrutiny.

