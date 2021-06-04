Wanda Hutchins: age, nationality, children, husband, career, Instagram

Celebrities are often under the scope of the media, which means that they rarely get to live their private lives. This means that those who are related to them also become famous by relation. In this case, Wanda Hutchins is the ex-wife of the former NFL player Michael Strahan.

So, who is Wanda Hutchins? She is an established decorator and interior designer. She is also the founder of Wanda Home Designs, a company that creates decor pieces and furniture and repurposes used furniture. The articles below will look at her age, children, husband, career, net worth, and profile.

Wanda Hutchins' profile

Name: Wanda Hutchins

Wanda Hutchins Wanda Hutchins birthday: January 1, 1970

January 1, 1970 Wanda Hutchins age: 51 (as of 2021)

51 (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Gender: Female

Female Nationality: American

American Wanda Hutchins spouse: Michael Strahan (1992-1996)

Wanda Hutchins' biography

What nationality is Wanda Hutchins? She was born on January 1, 1970, in Houston, Texas, USA. She is of American nationality, and her ethnicity is mixed. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn, and she is a Christian as well.

Wanda Hutchins' husband

She was the wife of Michael Strahan, an American journalist, television personality, and former football player who spent his entire 15-year career playing for the New York Giants of the NFL.

The pair met in 1990 at a soccer match in Germany and began dating soon afterwards. At the time, Michael was studying at Mannheim Christian Academy but occasionally went to Texas to play football. In 1992, they got married after dating for over a year. At the time, she was only 22 years old, a fact she would later attribute to her divorce.

After the couple tied knots, they relocated to the USA, and together, they had two children named Tanita Strahan and Michael Strahan Jnr. Unfortunately, their marriage came to a halt in 1996, shortly after the birth of their second child. Since then, Wanda’s dating life has been kept in the dark.

Wanda Hutchins' children

The interior designer has two children from her previous marriage. Her firstborn, Tanita, is an entrepreneur and a visual artist. She has a YouTube channel titled The Infinite Finesse Podcast. Her second-born Michael graduated from high school in 2013. Her ex-husband, on the other hand, has other children from his several relationships, including two girls called Sophia and Isabella.

Wanda Hutchins and Eddie Murphy

However, it is known that Michael Strahan and Eddie Murphy's ex-wife, Nicole Murphy, have a romantic history together. The pair sustained a long-term relationship that lasted for seven years before going their separate ways in 2014 after a messy breakup. Their relationship was in the public eye from the start, which was probably not a good idea.

Wanda Hutchins' career

Now talking about her professional life, she is a talented interior designer and has a company called Wanda Home Designs. Apart from this, she has also worked as the vice president and Executive Director of Strahan Global Outreach, a non-profit organization that deals with delivering home appliances, home furnishings, and other resources to families.

Wanda Hutchins net worth

How much is Wanda Hutchins net worth? Having gathered most of her wealth from her career, she is estimated to be worth $2 million. She earns approximately $48,000 a year from her work as an interior designer.

Wanda Hutchins Instagram

Although she does not have a personal account, her company has an Instagram account where she advertises various projects.

Wanda Hutchins is an inspiration to all the young girls to follow their dreams since she has managed to raise her kids and run a company. We wish her all the best in her endeavours.

