Natalia Poklonskaya's age, children, husband, family, job, Putin, worth

Natalia Poklonskaya, the 'Iron Mistress of Crimea', is a Russian politician serving as Deputy of the State Duma and the deputy chairman of the State Duma on Foreign Affairs. She was a Ukrainian prosecutor from 2002 to 2014, and she became an Internet phenomenon after giving a speech in March 2014. She is much more than this, and here we unravel the truth.

On 25 March 2014, Russian officials acknowledged her appointment as the Prosecutor of the Republic of Crimea, about the same time that Ukrainian court officials classified her as a wanted criminal. At the age of 36, she was Russia's youngest female general, and in this article, we find out what there is to know about this powerhouse.

Natalia Poklonskaya's profile summary

According to Google, she was the 7th most searched person in Russia in 2014 and the 8th in Ukraine. She was the second most searched for female in Ukraine and the fourth in Russia, according to the search engine Yandex. The New York Observer and Die Welt both referred to her as a sexual icon in their Natalia Poklonskaya interviews.

Full name: Natalia Vladimirovna Poklonskaya

Natalia Vladimirovna Poklonskaya Date of birth: 18 March 1980

18 March 1980 Nationality: Russian

Russian Occupation: Politician

Politician Location: Crimea, Russia

Crimea, Russia Natalia Poklonskaya Instagram: @nv_poklonskaya

Living proof that beauty does not define you, she encourages the media to appreciate her for her job and not her looks. The young female politician has been evasive regarding her personal life due to the international media attention she received. Thanks to our excellent research skills, we were able to compile an article with interesting facts about her.

Natalia Poklonskaya's age

She was born on 18 March 1980 in the village of Mikhailovka, Voroshilovgrad Oblast, Ukrainian SSR. Exactly how old is Poklonskaya? That makes her age 41 at the time of writing this report. Later in 1990, the family moved to Crimea, Russia.

Natalia Poklonskaya's education includes graduation from the University of Internal Affairs in 2002. She is deeply religious and plays the piano. Her parents are both retired and living in Crimea. Her grandfather passed away in the Second World War, with her grandmother surviving the German occupation.

Natalia Poklonskaya children

The prosecutor showcased her musical talents and played several classical compositions on the piano at the Livadia Palace. She has a daughter named Anastasiya, who is also musically gifted. She was born on the 10th of January 2002, and the name of the father has not been disclosed to the public. Natalia Poklonskaya's news about her personal life are well-guarded secrets.

Natalia Poklonskaya's husband

In 2018, she was compelled to admit that she had left her fiancé and that she had simply indicated she was married to avoid unwanted attention from male fans who may have wished to date her. This was after she neglected to disclose her husband's name in her financial reports.

In 2018, she married the 47-year-old Ivan Nikolaevich Soloviev, a veteran of law enforcement agencies, distinguished lawyer of Russia, and head of the Commissioner for Human Rights in Russia, according to several news outlets. In September of the following year, Niko announced their separation.

Natalia Poklonskaya's career

After her graduation, she worked in the Ukrainian Prosecutor's Office. At first, she served as an assistant prosecutor to the Acting Prosecutor of the Republic of Crimea. Between 2010 and 2011, she was the deputy chief of the Prosecutor's Office of Crimea's surveillance law enforcement section, which dealt with organized crime.

Natalia Poklonskaya and Putin

Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, nominated her as the Chief Prosecutor of Crimea on May 2. She accused the Crimean Tatars' self-government body (the Mejlis) of extremist behavior on 4 May 2014, suggesting that it may be dissolved and outlawed throughout Russia.

She was added to the European Union's sanctions list on May 12th of that same year. This effectively prevented her from entering EU countries, and any assets she had there, if any, would be frozen. A month later, Canada placed identical restrictions on her, followed by Japan on August 4th. Soon after, Australia sanctioned her on September 2nd.

In 2017, the head of the Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Crimea (is a part of the General Prosecutor Office of Ukraine), Mamedov Gyundus, accused Natalia Poklonskaya of war crimes. It was the second time a criminal case was opened against her.

Natalia Poklonskaya's net worth

She earns a decent amount from her professional career. However, she has not revealed her exact net worth and salary. We estimated her net worth to be around $1 million. She is a complete woman, and above all else, she is a patriot.

In 2014, Natalia Poklonskaya served as the State Counselor of Justice 3rd Class in 2015, a position closely resembling that of an Army Major. She views her beauty as an asset: "My looks have never been an obstacle, and I hope they deceive my enemies." Residing in Russia with her daughter, she continues her political career and has the entire world watching her next move.

