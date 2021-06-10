- Thuso Mbedu took to social media to react to the hate she received after appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show recently

- The Mzansi-born actress was slammed by some social media users for her sudden American accent but she doesn't seem bothered

- The Underground Railroad star reportedly told her haters that she was only practicing during the interview and there's more to come

Thuso Mbedu has been accused of trying to sound American. The Mzansi-born actress was aguest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show recently.

While many people were happy that The Underground Railroad star is rubbing shoulders with the likes of Ellen DeGeneres, some reportedly slammed her for her sudden American accent.

Thuso Mbedu has reacted to the American Accent outrage Following Ellen DeGeneres' interview. Image: @thuso.mbedu

Thuso, who is in the US pursuing her acting career, took to Instagram to address her haters. The stunner shared that she was only "practicing" her American during the interview with Ellen. She promised the trolls that there's more to come.

Thuso expressed that what people heard on the show were just some of the habits she has picked up from the people she hangs out with.

According to ZAlebs, the star hilariously said that there's more to come and one day she'll prove it.

"People that day will cry out blood when I speak such an accent. Qhubekani! (proceed)"

The gift from Ellen DeGeneres

In related news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi actress Thuso Mbedu had the honour of appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and she was over the moon. This was a dream come true for Thuso.

Sharing her experience on social media, Thuso shared some clips and snaps from the show, expressing how this whole moment was surreal – Thuso still cannot believe that it happened. Thuso shared the awesome gift Ellen got her – a pair of Ellen high-top Nikes.

Fans took to the comment section to let Thuso know what an inspiration she is. Thuso is making waves and inspiring the masses along her journey. @flamboyant.ny commented:

"Thuso, You Did it Sis , I'm so inspired to stay in school to achieve my dreams like you...love you a lot and congratulations on success."

