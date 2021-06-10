High School Graduate Donates R540k Scholarship to Underprivileged Student

- A high school student got a standing ovation after giving her scholarship worth KSh 4.3 million back to her school administration

- Verda Tetteh explained that her mom went to a community college because she could not afford it, and she hoped her scholarship would help a more deserving student

- Netizens praised her for her kind gesture and encouraged people to emulate that kind of kindness

A high school graduate in the United States has donated her general exceptioal performance reward worth R540k to a more needy student.

A video screenshot of High School Graduate Verda Tetteh giving her speech. Photo: Today Show.

Source: UGC

Scholarship donation

While accepting the scholarship reward for her exceptional performance, Verda Tetteh told her teachers and fellow students that her mother went to a community college because she could not afford it.

For that same reason, she offered her scholarship back to the school administration to offer it to a more needy student who will be going to community college.

Her video went viral and was shared on various platforms, among them Today USA.

Here are some of the comments from the post:

@candymcd6 said:

"What a beautiful act of kindness! This young lady will go far in life! Kudos to her and her parents for bringing up such a caring individual!"

@debrayoung39 commented:

"What a generous and giving heart. Her parents must be so very proud."

@mollyrodnite said:

"How generous and kind! How inspirational, and I wish her all good things in the future."

@deepappy13 said:

"Leaders are born every day. I don’t know about you, but a future with young heroes like her looks bright."

@allyallybina said:

"What an act. I truly believe she will go far in life. Inspired."

@susanlynch4 commented:

"I would love to hear how both of them are doing in 4 to 5 years. I hope it works out the best for both of them.. it is a hard road to pay for college while going to college."

Another kind student

Recently, Briefly News also reported about 18-year-old Joshua Nelson, 18, who gave all the money he had saved for college to another student after he received scholarship.

However, he is yet to get his full scholarship, so the school set up an online fundraiser to help him secure the remaining part not covered by the scholarship.

