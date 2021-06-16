Sylvester Stallone's lastborn daughter graduated recently from high school, something that excited his entire family

The celebrated actor took to social media and shared photos of himself and his family celebrating his daughter's high school graduation

This came barely a month after the star actor celebrated his daughter online after turning 19

Legendary action movies actor John Sylvester Stallone alias Rambo is one of the proudest fathers in the world after one of his daughters, Scarlet completed high school.

Actor Sylvester Stallone took to social media to celebrate his daughter for graduating high school. Photo: Sylvester Stallone.

Source: Instagram

The celebrated actor thought it wise to celebrate his daughter's graduation from high school with a series of cute family photos.

Taking to his Instagram account on Tuesday, June 15, the 74-year-old celebrity posted a photo of himself standing next to his daughter Scarlet, 19, his wife Jennifer Flavin and their two other daughters Sophia, who is 24, and Sistine, 22.

On the caption, the actor pampered his daughter while congratulating her for graduating high school.

''Congratulations on graduating high school to our wonderful daughter SCARLET!" Rambo wrote.

On the photo, the actor donned a lovely white shirt with matching trousers and complimented the look with a pair of stunners.

The women in his life, namely his wife and their two girls rocked colourful floral print dresses, accompanied by stunning jewelry.

Rambo also posted yet another photo of his daughter Scarlet posing next to her 'Congratulations' balloons.

The actor's posts impressed many of his fans and followers who camped on his Instagram page to congratulate Scarlet.

Briefly News understands Rambo's wife and her two daughters are professional model and were picked to share the role of Golden Globe Ambassador at the 74th Golden Globe Awards.

Rambo's congratulatory messages to Scarlet came barely a month after the daughter celebrated her 19th birthday.

The whole family celebrated Scarlet's 19th birthday with a family dinner at Craig's Hotel in Los Angeles in May.

In his usual demeanour, the actor took to social media and paid tribute to his little girl with a series of throwback snaps and charming captions.

''Happy birthday to our amazing daughter, SCARLET,'' he wrote.

''You are talented, humble and Generous to all. We love you beyond words.'' he captioned yet another photo.

Stallone sells mansion

Hollywood legend Sylvester Stallone is giving up his mighty mansion for something better and cosier near the beach.

The Rocky star and his wife Jennifer Flavin plan to sell their eight-bedroom home for a whopping R2 billion.

