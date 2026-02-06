A heartfelt Six Nations commercial featuring two Welsh brothers has gone viral, moving rugby fans worldwide

As the Six Nations Rugby Series kicked off on Thursday, 5 February 2026, rugby fans were taken down memory lane, reminiscing about a classic emotional commercial that moved many to tears.

What makes the advert resonate with viewers is its authenticity. Based on a true story, it follows two Welsh brothers, David and Gareth Rees, and their late mother, Olive. The commercial traces their annual journey across Europe, staying connected to her memory through rugby wherever Wales’ campaign takes them.

Win, lose, or draw, the brothers cheer, immerse themselves in the culture, and celebrate their mother’s passion for the game with pints of Guinness, making it both a tribute and a commercial.

Rugby fans react to the emotional commercial

After being re-shared on Instagram by @champagnerugby, fans reacted emotionally online:

@osrrambler:

"A great piece. Cheers."

@gorillapit:

"Absolutely beautiful."

@robroybar:

"Probably the best Six Nations commercial."

@hurricanebrax:

"Gets me every time."

@flyingeees:

"Absolutely beautiful."

@shoutydino:

"My favourite commercial of all time."

@shanleynd:

"I don’t know anything about rugby, but I understand everything about this commercial so much that I’m going to start learning about rugby."

@brienrampling:

"Awesome stuff. So well done, thank you."

Springboks prepare for Nations Cup

With South Africa ending 2025 on top of the World Rugby rankings, attention now turns to defending their Rugby World Cup title in 2027. World Rugby has confirmed the fixtures for the 2026 Nations Cup, with the Springboks set to host England in July. Head coach Rassie Erasmus, who tracks future opponents on the social media platform X, has already added England to his watchlist.

The Nations Series will be crucial preparation for South Africa ahead of the highly anticipated Greatest Rivalry Tour against the All Blacks, beginning in August 2026. England, like the Springboks, enjoyed an outstanding 2025 season, registering 11 Test victories and suffering only one defeat to Ireland. In a twist of fate, the Springboks defeated Ireland in Dublin during the same November window, shaping the competitive landscape heading into 2026.

The new Nations Championship will bring together the SANZAAR sides, Japan, Fiji, and all Six Nations teams in a global competition held in July and November. After six rounds, the tournament will conclude with a Finals Weekend at Twickenham’s Allianz Stadium, featuring three days of double-header fixtures to crown the inaugural champions and determine which hemisphere finishes the year as rugby’s dominant force.

Springboks vs All Blacks tickets sell fast

Briefly News previously reported that tickets for one of the most anticipated rugby clashes in the world are selling fast, with fans scrambling to secure their seats for the Springboks versus All Blacks series in South Africa.

Following a pre-sale period for registered buyers, general ticket sales opened this week, with Cape Town attracting the highest demand.

