A video showing Springboks teammates Damian Willemse and Aphelele Fassi—who represent the Stormers and Sharks respectively—clashing on the field has quickly gained traction on social media.

The two clubs faced off in a Durban derby last weekend, with the home side emerging victorious, 36-24.

Fassi and Willemse came to blows

In footage shared on the Sharks’ Instagram, Aphelele Fassi and Stormers’ Damian Willemse were captured in a tense confrontation during the match. Both players, who sport the number 15 jersey, were seen pushing and exchanging heated words as teammates rushed in to break up the scuffle.

The Sharks captioned the clip: “When it’s a derby, emotions run high.”

Number 15 battle in the Springboks squad

For many supporters, the rivalry between Willemse and Fassi is intensified by their battle for the Springboks’ coveted fullback position.

Aphelele, also known by his nickname “Weekend Special,” stressed that his actions are never intended to be harmful. Reflecting on competing for the jersey alongside Damian and Willie Le Roux, he explained last year: “The fullback competition is healthy. As Rassie Erasmus often says, we’re all here for a reason. If you’re not playing on the weekend, you support your teammates, and if you are playing, you give it your all.”

He continued: “It’s never about putting anyone down or acting maliciously. The communication between the three of us is strong. We push each other to improve, and the rivalry brings out our best.”

Source: Briefly News