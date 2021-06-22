Woman Gets Birthday Gift Offer from Ex-Lover, Mzansi Hilariously Shares Advice

A stunning South African woman is receiving some advice from her followers after an ex-lover offered to buy a birthday gift

The lovely woman, however, doesn’t seem to trust her former lover’s advances and calls it a trap as she posted on social media

At the same time, many in the online community have told the lady to trust her gut and make an informed decision

A stunning South African woman has taken to social media to reveal an offer from her former lover. The beautiful woman says the ex has just asked what she would like to have for her birthday.

However, the lady doesn’t seem to buy the ex-lover’s story and calls it a trap. Some of the followers have thrown in a few suggestions.

@_Princess_Felo’s post suggests she will not entertain the guy’s advances but Briefly News takes a look at some of the reactions from the comment.

The post reads:

“My Ex called and asked what I would want for my birthday, this is a trap right?”

Mzansi shares suggestions to the woman

@RealMrumadrive said:

"Tell him a car let's see if it's really a trap.”

@SwitzP said:

"Ere Mercedes babe.”

@Thamiie said:

"No, the guy just wants to offer you something for your birthday.”

@Uncedani said:

"No.. It's Ubuntu.. Come on now hahaha.”

@PrincessLopie said:

"Don’t fall for it please.”

@KopanoSongs said:

"For all the pain he caused, just accept the gift sisi. It's compensation for damages actually.”

@Jiyana said:

"Amongst these advice... some don't even get much from their straight partners. The choice is yours at the end of the day.”

@Elephant10112 said:

"It's not a trap, but a gift with your permission of course..”

