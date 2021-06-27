Cops Catch 5 Robbers Red-Handed Trying to Break Into a Shop, 3 Manage to Escape

The South African Police Service have foiled an attempted house burglary by five alleged criminals

An off duty officer attended to a complaint at a shop in Nazareth at Ekuvukeni and was confronted by five suspects

The officer called for backup and before support arrived three of the suspects managed to escape while two were arrested

The South African Police Service reported that a burglary was thwarted by an off-duty cop who responded to a robbery in progress a 23:30 on Saturday night, 26 June 2021.

The officer arrived at the scene and was confronted by five alleged robbers. He called for backup and while waiting for support three of the suspects were able to escape.

The SAPS arrested two out of the five alleged robbers. Their bags were filled with food. Photo credit: @SAPoliceService

Source: Facebook

Two of the alleged burglars aged 17 and 18 were taken into custody. They were in the possession of the stolen property.

The suspects had gained access to the shop in Nazareth at Ekuvukeni by creating an opening in the roof.

Social media reactions to the thwarted burglary

Theresa Hammond:

"Well done South African Police ServiceGod Bless Protect keep the Team Safe with the work you do, Amen"

Johannes Dassie:

"This is what I want to see, well done. Focus on what is needed to be focussed on..."

Cresencia Muzenda:

"Well done man I blue.l pray for divine protection in your in work and workplaces."

Cassidy Ncence Leonard Papu:

"These kids should be jailed so that they can know, if you commit a crime you will suffer the consequences."

Source: Briefly.co.za