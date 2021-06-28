AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy has shared a number of images with his family as they have a good time in the United Kingdom

McCarthy had some fun with his wife Stacey and children, taking them out to the Glen Eagles Hotel in England

The Usuthu boss is currently on holiday as he makes plans do better with his team in the DStv Premiership next season

AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy has taken to social media to drop a few images of him spending a good time with his family. The former Bafana Bafana striker is currently on holiday in Europe.

Benni has shared photos relaxing with family, including his wife Stacey and children. The all-time top Bafana goalscorer will hope to come back refreshed as he just led Usuthu to the number two spot in the DStv Premiership.

The post of the pictures taken at the Glen Eagles Hotel in the UK on Instagram has attracted his fans and followers, including Springboks skipper Siya Kolisi.

The post reads:

“Had the best weekend away with the family @staceymccarthy17 to @thegleneagleshotel."

@Siya_kolisi_the_bear said:

“@bennimac17 Gazi what you doing in the water, we need you please!! Enjoy the family time my coach.”

@Cashflowngcobo said:

“The best feeling for sure.”

@Mbusowmdletshe said:

"Dankie coach.”

@Zwelethuradebe said:

"Bless you bro, beautiful family.”

@Bongswealth said:

"Coach my coach... it's good to see you having a good time with your family... away from the football stress.”

@Bahle269 said:

"Now that you had the best weekend come and have your best season at Orlando Pirates brother.”

@Thetha_topher said:

"You worked very hard the past season, you deserve such quality times with family.”

AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy confronts critics after finishing as number 2

Looking at recent reports, Briefly News reported that AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy has expressed delight in the fact they have managed to secure the second place finish in the DStv Premiership.

Usuthu beat Swallows FC in their penultimate encounter and will now join Mamelodi Sundowns in the CAF Champions League next season.

The all-time Bafana Bafana top goalscorer said they have achieved the unthinkable but also lashed out at his critics. McCarthy said, as quoted by Phakaaathi:

“We have achieved the unthinkable. When I joined, and the president (Sandile Zungu) said we would finish in the top four, people said he was crazy. When I joined, people said I was overrated, I was fired by Cape Town City and I would fail. Who is laughing now?’"

