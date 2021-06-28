- American rapper DaBaby has got Nigerians talking after a recent revelation he made on social media

- A video of the rapper talking about his collaboration with Davido was spotted and it did not seem to excite many people

- Some people stated that the singer paid the US rapper a lot of money just to have him on his song

Nigerian singer Davido is set to welcome American rapper DaBaby to Nigeria. The musicians are set to work together on a project and that has got people talking.

US rapper Dababy reveals he's coming to Nigeria to see singer Davido.

Source: UGC

In the video, DaBaby said he will be going to Nigeria in a few weeks' time. According to him, he has a new single with Davido and they will be shooting the video together.

DaBaby shares the news in clip on social media

Fans take to social media to comment on the US rapper's revelation

As expected, people took to social media to react to the US rapper's revelation. Some said it was all business while others expressed excitement.

cha_se1010:

"Davido busy killing all this babies career."

realceles:

"That’s gon be crazy for real, cos two of una body no dey stay one place."

dah_mikez:

"Another nonsense."

emmyrex_val_:

"Make una no dey hype this people. They are all coming for business, cash out time."

king_dani777:

"You don sing with lil baby now de baby is not by that bro lol. You wan win Grammy too lol."

blacck.elegance:

"DAVIDO don go pay this one too much money just for international collaboration. By the way, all I can hear is noise."

josmart587:

"If this video no win Grammy make I use leg waka."

o_abibzy:

"At the end of the no be hit."

Source: Briefly.co.za