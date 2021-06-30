Cape Town Pride marches organisers have responded to reality TV star Somizi Mhlongo's claims about racism and classism in queer community

In a statement, the organisers denied the Idols SA's accusations, saying that their organising committee is a "true representation" of the population mix of the city

The media personality's recent views on the marches sparked a heated debate on social media this week

The organisers of Cape Town Pride marches have reacted to Somizi's claims of racism and classism in the queer community. Somizi recently alleged that the city's Pride events were not inclusive.

Cape Town Pride has responded to Somizi's claims of racism and classism in the queer community. Image: @somizi

Source: Instagram

The organisers reportedly denied the larger-than-life media personality's accusations. Defending themselves, the organisers shared that they go over and above to ensure they reach everyone including the LGBTQI+ community in townships.

TimesLIVE reports that Cape Town Pride's Matthews Van As sent a statement to the publication in which the organisation refuted Somizi's claims.

"Our organising committee is a true representation of the population mix of Cape Town."

Somizi shares strong views on racism and classism in the queer community

In related news, Briefly News reported that the question of classism and racism in the queer community in Mzansi is hot on the lips of many after a controversial Instagram post by media personality Somizi Mhlongo.

As the world celebrates Pride Month, Somizi took it upon himself to spew important thoughts about what he termed "racism and classism" in the gay community in South Africa, according to local celebrity news website ZAlebs.

Among several points made by the Idols SA judge, he touched on the lack of unity among homosexual people because they are driven by race. He went on to share his experiences from participating in pride marches in Johannesburg and Cape Town.

