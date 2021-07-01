Experts Say Jacob Zuma Will Most Likely Get Special Treatment in Prison

Legal experts have predicted that former President Jacob Zuma won't serve his full prison sentence, which will also allow him special conditions

They have also stated that a number of factors need to be taken into consideration when it comes to where Zuma will serve his sentence

Zuma was sentenced to 15 months imprisonment by the Constitution Court for contempt of court

Legal experts believe that Former President Jacob Zuma, who was sentenced to 15 months in prison by the Constitutional Court, will most likely get special treatment for various reasons, such as his age.

According to the The Sowetan, Zuma may be given preferential treatment because he is a high-profile individual and potentially has health issues. The coronavirus pandemic will also be a factor taken into consideration.

Prof Lukas Muntingh of the University of Western Cape’s Dullah Omar Institute states that there is no doubt that Zuma will go to prison because he no longer has legal recourse to get his sentencing appealed unless Zuma receives a presidential pardon.

Muntingh believes that Zuma will be detained in a hospital cell or in a hospital section.

"He is not a young man any more. He may or may not have health issues. And he has to be protected against Covid-19 infection," he said in a quote by The Sowetan.

Muntingh believes that Zuma would not be in prison for his entire sentence, stating that he would be eligible for parole after only serving a quarter of his sentence, which is less than 150 days.

According to criminal advocate Paul Jorgensen, officials have a lot to consider when deciding where Zuma will serve his sentence. He added that it might not be safe for Zuma being the former president to be placed with ordinary prisoners and might be held at a less crowded facility.

In a report by News24, crime expert Dr Guy Lamb stated that Zuma's incarceration would not be standard and he would receive extra security but that would be up to the station commander to decide.

Mkhwebane agrees with minority judgment, believes Zuma shouldn't go to jail

Briefly News recently reported that Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane stated that she is in favour of the minority judgement of the Constitutional Court regarding former president Jacob Zuma. The minority disagreed with the judgement that Zuma was guilty and should be imprisoned for 15 months.

On Wednesday during a press briefing, Mkhwebane revealed that she was looking into the judgement. She explained that everyone in the country has the right to be protected by the Constitution and a right to be heard.

Acting Chief Justice Sisi Khampepe on Tuesday delivered the majority judgement ruling that the former president needs to start serving a 15-month jail sentence within five days after the ruling.

