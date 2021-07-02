Drake has decided to go green as he has partnered with a climate-conscious startup, Aspiration, to help him reduce his carbon footprint

Drake is on a mission to reduce his carbon footprint. The popular rapper has partnered with a climate-conscious startup, Aspiration, to help him achieve his goal.

The company reportedly announced on Wednesday, 30 June that it has teamed up with the Toosie Slide hitmaker. Their deal will see the firm calculating the carbon footprint of Drake's travel and other events, such as tours.

Drake has partnered with Aspiration to help him reduce his carbon footprint. Image: @champagnepapi

Source: Instagram

According to Complex, Aspiration will then use the data collected to offset the impact as part of its reforestation program. The publication reports that Future the Prince said in a statement he was incredibly fortunate to find the award-winning musician a partner to help him realise his goals and inspire others along the way.

Tweeps took to the outlets comment section on Twitter to share their thoughts on Drake's climate-conscious decision. Check out some of their reactions below:

@janayxclark said:

"As long as he has his own plane, remember he doesn't care he just likes attention."

@adammcnamara wrote:

"LOL, he flies private on a Boeing 767 and has at least two homes, one of which is 50,000 square feet."

@we1endure commented:

"Using @Aspiration to set off his carbon footprint deserves respect. Can't say many other celebs, folks in the rap game are doing the same."

@o_dburton wrote:

"Most people just recycle more and get solar panels but go off I guess."

@AUasylum asked:

"So is he down-sizing his crib? or is his plane hybrid?"

@YouthFlowering added:

"Says a man who goes everywhere in a private jet."

A tour inside Drake's private jet

In other news, Briefly News reported that a new video has surfaced on social media showing the inside of Drake's luxurious private jet, dubbed 'Air Drake'. The clip has gone viral. The clip takes Drake's fans on a mini tour inside the Boeing 767 plane. In the video, a couple of Drake's friends can be seen having fun in the spacious jet while it's in the air.

Hip Hop DX reports that the Boeing 767 plane fits over 30 people comfortably. The plane reportedly cost Drake $185 million.

According to Rap-Up, the superstar's plane has two bedrooms. The publication reports that the ’80s-inspired interior features oversized leather seats and tables, mirrored walls and carpeted hallways. The plane is divided up into different rooms with glossy wood panelling throughout the cabin.

