The new Kaizer Chiefs sporting director, Kaizer Motaung Junior, is a man with many hats and we take a look at his best five stylish looks

Motaung has been hired as the new sporting director for Chiefs and will hope to turn the club’s fortunes around next season

Briefly News looks at his different fashionable outfits and a number of comments from the Amakhosi fans

Kaizer Chiefs have just announced a new appointment in their technical team and that is none other than Kaizer Motaung Junior. The former Amakhosi striker was hired by the club as the sporting director.

There’s no doubt he faces a daunting task at Naturena and we now take a look at a number of stylish outfits where the man has donned Swazi and Zulu traditional outfits in most recent times.

From traditional to formal and sporty attire, Motaung Junior is definitely a man of taste and style. Away from the office or corporate outfits, he has been spotted wearing different items.

Kaizer Chiefs’ new sporting director Kaizer Motaung Junior is a man of taste and we take a look at the best stylish looks. Image: @KaizerMotaungjr/Instagram

Source: Instagram

One of the posts reads on Instagram:

“The purpose of human life is to serve, and to show compassion and the will to help others. @kaizermotaungjrfoundation”

@Dvd_sbk_mamba said:

“My king I see you doing good things for our people please if you and your team can try to build houses for those who can't able to have a better shelter please my king.”

@Saki193 said:

“You look so beautiful my brother.”

@Kelebogile.co said:

“@kaizermotaungjr The eloquence with which you delivered that speech was fitting for the honour. His was a feat we don't appreciate enough. Re lebohisa Ntate Motaung.”

@officialNokuzola said:

“Looking amazing Kaizer!”

Kaizer Chiefs appoint Kaizer Motaung Jnr as new sporting director ahead of DStv Premiership

On the same story regarding Motaung, Briefly News reported that Kaizer Chiefs have announced the appointment of former striker Kaizer Motaung Junior as the new club’s sporting director.

The Soweto giants made the announcement on Thursday. Amakhosi took to social media to unveil the new director who has valuable experience when it comes to football matters, both on and off the field of play.

The Soweto giants are seriously plotting a comeback next season and this appointment comes after the club announced Stuart Baxter as the new coach last month.

Motaung has thanked the club chairman and his father, Kaizer Senior, for getting a new role at the club. He said to the Chiefs website:

“I am thankful to the Chairman, Ntate Motaung, for the honour and opportunity to serve the club at this level. This appointment is a clear indication of his belief in my abilities, which I don’t take for granted.”

Source: Briefly.co.za