The EFF has thanked all those who took part in the march to Sahpra to demand that the vaccine rollout be sped up

In turn, thousands of South Afircans took to the internet to thank the EFF for putting pressure on the government

However, some people were not convinced that the EFF were completely responsible and that the march was not a good idea

The Economic Freedom Fighters have taken to social media to thank their supporters for their efforts in helping to raise awareness about the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

"We thank the ground forces and all those who took the time to selflessly march to the Sahpra offices demanding vaccination."

The EFF thanked their members for their efforts in getting the Sinovac vaccine approved by Sahpra. Photo credit: @EFFSouthAfrica

The EFF took to the streets to march to the SAHPRA offices demanding vaccinations.

#ThankYouEFF was trending on Twitter on Saturday after Sahpra approved the use of the Sinovac vaccine.

Social media users take to the internet to celebrate the approval of the Sinovac and to thank the EFF

@Thuso1Africa:

"We suffer from amnesia in SA. Let's be fair and say #ThankYouEFF for forcing SAHPRA to approve Sinovac. In this country, all organizations are scared to challenge the status quo except the EFF. Let's give them the credit they deserve."

@HonourableHloni:

"Sahpra has approved use of Sinovac vaccine from China. The same Sahpra that doesn't succumb to political pressure. Thanks to the super-spreader event. Vaccine influences won the day."

@sibahles:

"Lets give credit where credit is due.On that note #ThankYouEFF izandla zindlula ikhanda ukwanda kwaliwa umthakathiFolded hands.Sibonge @Julius_S_Malema Now we wait for imigodoyi @MYANC to speed things up with acquiring the vaccines.We are led by fools kodwa bakithi what did we do?"

President Cyril Ramaphosa defends Sahpra after EFF

Earlier, Briefly News reproted that Cyril Ramaphosa came to the defence of the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) on Sunday. This comes after the Economic Freedom Fighters Marched in Tshwane on Friday to demand Sahpra approve the use of the Chinese and Russian vaccines in South Africa.

Speaking in his address to the nation, Ramaphosa criticised political leaders for launching personal attacks against people who do their jobs. He stated that we owe a debt of gratitude to medical professionals, scientists and healthcare workers who have been doing their job during this pandemic.

Ramaphosa further added that Sahpra must be allowed to do its job without intimidation and political influences, stating that Sahpra is an independent regulator that uses scientific measures to ensure safety and quality in the interest of public health.

