A groom and his adorable bride thrilled wedding guests as they slugged it out with each other on the dancefloor

In a heartwarming video that was shared on Instagram, the groom proved to his wife and guests that he came prepared

He stole the show as his dance moves were top-notch; guests were delighted and they sprayed the couple some money

A Nigerian groom has got people talking on social media with the dancing skills he displayed on his wedding day.

In a heartwarming video that was shared on Instagram by @officialhiptv, the groom and his bride slugged it out with each other on the dancefloor and the former proved to everyone that he came prepared.

The groom shows everyone that he came prepared. Photo credit: @officialhiptv

The groom could be seen thrilling the guests with his dance moves while his adorable bride tried to match up with him.

The guests were entertained to the fullest and they decided to spray the couple some money.

At a point, the groom went on his knees and displayed funny dance moves to the delight of the guests.

Social media users were impressed

@chrisbees1 said:

"Who go teach me how to dance like this? E be like say na to get drunk on my wedding day o."

@juicey_orange commented:

"When u marry your best friend."

@sabitalkofficial

"When your father in law sponsored your wedding."

Nigerian lady wows many with amazing legwork in heels

In similar news, a Nigerian lady has got many people talking after displaying amazing dancing skills in a viral video that was shared on social media.

In the video, the lady was surrounded by a lot of people who were wowed as she did the legwork dance in heels.

The young lady wore a short gown and danced effortlessly to the excitement of her audience who kept screaming.

It seemed like a competition as tag number 6 was fixed to her gown while she did her amazing legwork moves.

