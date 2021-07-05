“God Bless You Shabba”: Siphiwe Tshabalala Donates Food Parcels in Soweto

AmaZulu midfielder Siphiwe Tshabalala is being hailed a hero after donating food parcels to the community of Soweto

Tshabalala posted the good news on social media, saying he donated to the people of Phiri township

The former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder urged others to keep ploughing back into underprivileged communities

In a partnership with the corporate world, AmaZulu midfielder Siphiwe Tshabalala has donated food items to the community of Soweto. ‘Shabba’ took to his Instagram page to share the news of his generous deeds.

The former Kaizer Chiefs skipper was in Phiri, a township in Soweto under the City of Joburg municipality. Tshabalala shared a photo of the grocery parcels he donated.

He also thanked companies such as Aspen Pharmacy of South Africa. The dreadlocked midfielder’s role in the community has received a warm welcome.

The post reads:

@mrehloewgqamurh said:

“Umsebenzi omuhle Shabba.”

@Walazawazza said:

“Ta shaba uThixo akusikelele... the hand that gives is a blessed hand. I really find the real meaning of a well known person in you. You are using the talent and the popularity that God has borrowed you effectively... everyone is benefiting from you in so many ways. True role model.”

@MushwanaJustice said:

“Much respect Shabba.”

@Makhoba.Sabelo said:

“Umsebenzi omuhle kakhulu nkulunkulu anibusise.”

@Phiwayinkosiiqiniso said:

“May God the almighty bless you.”

@Njabulo6739 said:

“Awesome, please consider a sporting facility to identify the next Tshabalala.”

@Reno_AF031 said:

“Thank you on behalf of good people in our country, may God bless you all.”

