SABC News journalist Samekele Maseko says he was attacked by one of former President Jacob Zuma's supporters

The South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) has expressed concern over the number of journalists being assaulted outside Zuma's home in Nkandla

Sanef says the attacks against journalists are in contravention with the Constitution, which protects media freedom and access to information

SABC News reporter Samkele Maseko, who was stationed outside the home of former resident Jacob Zuma's in Nkandla, became a victim as one protestor allegedly slapped and strangled him.

According to News24, Maseko had no intentions of opening a criminal case against his perpetrator. Maseko is one of many journalists who have been targeted by protestors outside Zuma's home.

An SABC News journalist is said to have been violent attacked by a former Jacob Zuma supporter. Image: Twitter

Many gathered at Nkandla to protest the Constitutional Court's decision that found Zuma guilty of being in contempt of court and sentenced him to 15 months in prison.

While reporting at the scene, Maseko was interrupted by a protestor believed to be uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans' Association member. In a clip circulating on social media, Maseko can be heard telling the man he cannot interrupt him and, "This is not a banana republic."

South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) chairperson Sbu Ngalwa says he witnessed the attack against Maseko.

"I pulled him out as he was being attacked, strangled and slapped by one of the supporters," said Ngwala in a quote by News24.

Sanef stated that journalists have come under attack by protestors and members of the Zuma household while reporting on events outside Zuma's home, according to SowetanLIVE. Sanef is also concerned that these attacks are against South Africa's constitution that protects freedom of the press and access to information.

"Apart from supporters swearing and hurling verbal taunts at journalists, Edward Zuma, Zuma’s eldest son, also threatened to burn one of the media vehicles parked outside his father’s house," read the statement.

Zulu king denies sending Amabutho to Nkandla to defend Zuma

Briefly News previously reported that the AmaZulu Royal Household has said that a group of people dressed in traditional Zulu attire were not sent by them to Nkandla.

Prime Minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi said that Amabutho general Zihogo Maguzumbela Nhleko had acted of his own volition.

Nhleko led the group to Nkandla to support former president Jacob Zuma as he faces charges of contempt of court.

King Misuzulu Ka Zwelithini has stated that he had authorised the Amabutho to Nkandla. He also said that he did not encourage people to risk spreading Covid-19 according to eNCA.

The Witness reported that a group of Amabutho led by general Zihogo Maguzumbela Nhleko were seen at Nkandla. They had joined the scores of people who had descended on the former president's home to support him.

