Yoh: Woman Sparks Heated Debate After Saying Men Deserve Wives Who Dress Up

One woman has social media users talking after suggesting that it's wrong of wives not to dress up for their husbands

The traditional Christian woman went on to take a dig at women who wear leggings and regularly wear their hair in messy buns

Naturally, social media users are up in arms and taking to the comments section to share their own thoughts on the matter

An old-school American woman has stirred up quite the heated social media debate after suggesting that women who don't dress up for their husbands are less than adequate. It seems she grown tired of the leggings and messy buns her girlfriends are rocking.

This lady has a problem with wives who don't dress up.

Source: Instagram

Heading to her Twitter account, @danicapierce_ shared these controversial remarks:

"Your husband deserves better than seeing you in leggings and a bun every single day."

Many social media users found Pierce's statement completely unfeminist, accusing the self-proclaimed God-fearing woman of giving in to misogyny. The fellas even got in the debate with one man even saying he'd never give up his own sloppy dressing habits and so does not expect anything different from his wife.

Others felt that the post had been severely misunderstood.

Check out some of the comments below:

@MrsJLovesJesus said:

"I checked with my husband and he’s quite fond of the yoga pants, messy hair, and no makeup. His words exactly, 'You never have to put on makeup for me. You’re perfect just how God made you.' ”

@AmicusLegis said:

"But... what if that's *exactly* what he likes best? And really, 99.9% of the time, any advice opening with 'Your husband deserves' is a non-stop ticket to Misogyny Mouse's Patriarchal Playland."

@speaks_who sarcastically wrote:

"So… leggings are too sexy and cause men to sin so we shouldn’t wear them…AND they’re not sexy enough to keep our husbands interested in us? Damn, it’s hard to figure out what to wear as a Christian woman…"

@luneargentee said:

"That's the design. Keep women worried and focused on things that mean absolutely nothing and they won't have the time or energy to examine theology or their lives."

@kwagular had a differing viewpoint:

"Lots of people in this thread missing the point. It's not about what your partner is ok with, it's about what version of yourself your partner deserves. I bet there are people on this thread that get more made up to go to Walmart."

@JonathanBarkan said:

"My wife deserves better than thinking I deserve anything more than she is willing/capable/wanting to offer. She can dress and style herself however she wants and I will be happy and supportive because I love her, not her outfit or hairstyle."

@RaiderPaul70 said:

"Why? Why do I 'deserve' this from my wife? What do I do to reciprocate? Because I'm not giving up cargo shorts and she can dress however she wants. Takes like yours are why the internet was a bad idea."

