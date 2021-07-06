Lerato Kganyago Slams Death Announcements on Social Media: “Not Ubuntu”

Lerato Kganyago has slammed social media users who announce other people's deaths on social media before their families are made aware

The Metro FM presenter said people should wait for the family to drop an official statement before they share the news

The award-winning media personality's fans agreed with her and also criticised those who strive to "break" the news on social media

Lerato Kganyago has shared her opinion about people who announce other people's deaths on social media before the deceased's families have issued media statements.

Hundreds of people, including celebs, have passed away due to the coronavirus and many of their family members and relatives got to hear about their deaths on social media first. The Metro FM presenter made it clear that she's against the trend.

Lerato Kganyago took to Twitter on Monday, 5 July and slammed people who spread the news of someone's death before their family has issued an official word. According to Youth Village, the award-winning TV presenter said:

"Some people thrive to being [sic] the 1st ones to announce someone's death on social media. Nothing wrong with waiting for the family to release a statement. Ke botho."

Tweeps took to the stunner's comment section to share their thoughts on her post. Check out some of their reactions below:

@AngieKhumalo said:

"Honestly! You have no right as an individual to announce anybody’s passing unless it’s your own family statement!"

@tholoana_n wrote:

"Same as those who post pictures of accident scenes where the victims' faces are clearly visible or the car registration numbers."

@Sane_sengama commented:

"On point, it's sad how many close members of the person's family get the news first-hand on social media from a stranger. #ubuntubuphelile"

@emmzo32 said:

"My mom-in-law thrives on announcing people's deaths. it upsets me every time."

@Samad84510045 added:

"It's very wrong, not Ubuntu at all my sister."

'Muvhango' star Mutodi Neshehe passes away

In other news, Briefly News reported that actor Mutodi Neshehe has passed on. The former Muvhango star's family confirmed in a statement that he died on Thursday evening, 1 June.

The thespian is known in Mzansi for his role in Muvhango as Ndalamo Mukwevho. He also played the role of Karabo Moroka's second husband in Generations back in the day.

The award-winning actor's brother INPHASeDJ, who is also rapper Gigi Lamayne's DJ, took to Twitter and shared the sad news. According to TimesLIVE, the family said in a statement:

"It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Mutodi Neshehe on July 1, 2021. He was our brother, uncle, father, mentor, role model and actor."

