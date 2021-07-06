Mzansi Comedian Thenjiwe Hopeful After Bagging 1st Overseas Gig Amid Pandemic

SA comedian Thenjiwe is hopeful after bagging her first overseas gig since the pandemic hit the world last year

The funny stand-up comic, who is based in London, UK, shared that she will be performing at the African Comedy Show at the end of this month

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Cabinet relaxed the Covid-19 restrictions recently which is why artists such as Thenjiwe are now able to make money

Mzansi comedian is excited after securing her first gig since the Covid-19 hit the world. The actress, who is based in London, UK, took to social media to share her exciting news.

The star is in high spirits after not making any money for months due to the strict Covid-19 lockdown in the UK. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his government relaxed the restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the virus in the country recently.

Mzansi Comedian Thenjiwe is hopeful after bagging her 1st overseas gig amid the pandemic. Image: @thenjiwecomedy

Source: Instagram

Thenjiwe took to Instagram and shared a poster of her upcoming gig. According to TshisaLIVE, the comedian said she has been away from the stage for a whole year. She is set to perform at the African Comedy Club in London on 30 July.

Social media users took to her comment section to congratulate her while some South Africans who are in London promised to check her show out. Check out some of their posts below:

zandilesaul said:

"Yeees Moghal, go kill it. SA is proud of you."

missntokozo wrote:

"@charitysehlohol what do you think? End of the month? Will text Danisa too as she’s not on IG?"

swaggypammy added:

"@bulzmag don’t miss out chomie, she’s hilariou yohleka ude usuze."

