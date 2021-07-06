Covid for Who: Black Coffee Lives His Best Life in New York

Internationally-renowned musician Black Coffee has once again shown that he has transcended above South Africa and its problems

The Drive hitmaker took to social media to show that he is living his absolute best life in New York, with no worries about a global pandemic

It seems things are back to normal in the West, while Mzansi is plunged into uncertainty as a third wave sweeps the country

Covid-19 is a thing of the past for our Black Coffee, who has been jet-setting across the globe.

Black Coffee is currently in America and living his best life. Image: @realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

The South African-born musician is currently living his best life in New York with not a face mask in sight.

The first world seems to have conquered the pandemic and life has resumed as usual. The DJ posted pictures from clubs, performing alongside the legendary Louie Vega.

Meanwhile back home, South Africans still await to be vaccinated as the country remains consumed by a deadly third wave of the virus. Yoh.

This is not the first time Black Coffee opted to leave the country during its lockdown months.

What travel ban? Black Coffee jets off to Italian coast

While Mzansi was reeling from an international travel ban a few moons ago, the internationally-renowned Black Coffee took to social media to share a picture of himself chilling by the cool Porto Cervo coast.

Porto Cervo is an Italian seaside resort in northern Sardinia. The gorgeous tourist attraction is all about luxury yachts and trendy attractions. In the picture Black Coffee shared on Instagram, the star was sitting overlooking some yachts floating on crisp blue water.

Social media users were loving the picture and let the media personality know exactly how much. Instagram user @riccosnow said:

"Keep representing grootman."

@Tuliobrandaomalemodel said: "Enjoy, master."

@xman_alusta said: "Nice view."

@crazy_or_just_me said: "Lucky fish! Enjoy Sardenia."

@julialynninc said: "Divine!"

