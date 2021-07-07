Churchgoers: "Why Can't We Do What Zuma Followers Did at Nkandla?"

South Africans took to social media to question why churches are still closed while people can seemingly gather at Nkandla

A large number of people have gathered at former president Jacob Zuma's residence in Nkandla to show their support in the face of his ConCourt sentence

Some South Africans are calling for churches, schools and stadiums to be opened since there is no enforcement of lockdown regulations anywhere else

South Africans are calling on the government to open churches during lockdown Alert Level 4 after a large number of people were seen gathering outside former President Jacob Zuma's home in Nkandla over the weekend.

As the country continues to observe an increase in Covid-19 infections, the police have been criticised for failing to enforce lockdown restrictions, such as the prevention of gatherings of any size at Nkandla.

South Africans want churches to be opened since people were allowed to gather outside former President Jacob Zuma's home in Nkandla this past weekend. Images: Jacques Stander & Emmanuel Croset/AFP

Many also pointed out how social distancing protocols are not being followed and that people gathered at Nkandla are not wearing masks, including Zuma, according to SowetanLIVE.

According to News24, Police Minister Bheki Cele expressed that arrests were not made outside Zuma's home because the police wanted to prevent loss of life. Cele added that there at least 100 people who were armed with guns at the gathering.

Zuma's spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi explained at a media briefing on Sunday that the former president did not wear a mask because he may have an undisclosed medical condition.

South Africans, frustrated by the situation outside Zuma's residence, took to social media and questioned why churches were closed while people were allowed to gather at Nkandla.

Here are some of the reactions of frustrated churchgoers:

