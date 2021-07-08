A young Mpophomeni businessman, Nkululeko Ndlovu, exclusively tells Briefly News why his ambition is to help inspire the youth in Mzansi

The 31-year-old guy says he grew up without both parents but his life changed as he now owns a mechanic business in KwaZulu-Natal

As he gets set to do his trade test this year, the ambitious man has thanked Umngeni Municipality and the NYDA for their support throughout the years

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Nkululeko Ndlovu is one of the South Africans who perfectly fit the category of being labelled as a nation builder. Ndlovu is based in Mpophomeni and recently told Briefly News about his journey to help and uplift his community.

Nkululeko, who lost his parents at the age of eight, says his life took a dramatic turn but he is now set to qualify as a professional diesel mechanic. Ndlovu exclusively tells Briefly News that he is due to do his trade test later this year and has thanked a number of benefactors.

After a number of attempts to secure a certificate as a qualified mechanic technician, Nkululeko, who is set to turn 31 next month, explains why he wants to thank Umngeni Municipality and the National Youth Development.

Young businessman Nkululeko Ndlovu exclusively speaks to Briefly News about his journey. Image: @NkululekoNdlovu/Supplied

Source: UGC

Nkululeko Ndlovu speaks about his journey and thanks Umngeni Municipality

After struggling in his childhood as an orphan, Ndlovu says his main ambition is to inspire the youth. Ndlovu told Briefly News:

“I would like to share a story that changed my life. I studied diesel mechanic engineering through NYDA and Umngeni Municipality. I can proudly tell you that I’m due for a trade test to be a qualified mechanic this year. I have opened and registered my own company. This all happened after losing both my parents at the age of eight.

"My life changed completely but because of Umngeni, I got a golden opportunity to study and further my dreams. Now the NYDA has given me a chance to really build my business. I secured funding, my application for R50 000 has been approved and I have already signed the contract. This money will go a long way in helping my business. I am very grateful for the love and dedication the NYDA has towards changing the lives of the youth in South Africa.

“I can safely say I am a testimony of that. I am sharing my story to inspire the youth, to see that anything is possible in life once you believe in the dream. R50 000 is a lot of money to start up any business, I will buy tools and equipment with the aim of giving my clients quality service.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Nkululeko Ndlovu shares an inspiring message to the youth

The ambitious mechanic explains that resilience is what drives him and that is how he finally managed to realise his dream. Ndlovu added:

“I am now focusing on my business, I fix cars and I'm very grateful for this opportunity the NYDA gave me. I would really like to thank Umngeni Municipality and NYDA Durban, especially the likes of Miss Sthembile Gwala, Khumbulani Shange and Tsepiso for their dedication to changing the lives of youth. My mission is to help grow and uplift my community.

“To the youth who may find it challenging to grow up without parents, I would like to tell the kids to never give up. Consistency is the key and believing in yourself is important. My motto is: "Without commitment, you will never start but most importantly without consistency you will never finish". I am glad to tell you that I work with other two wonderful people in my business and that warms my heart.”

Young businessman Nkululeko Ndlovu exclusively speaks to Briefly News about his journey. Image: @NkululekoNdlovu/Supplied

Source: UGC

Exclusive: Mzansi’s Gail Motloung bags Nelson Mandela Fellowship spot with 3rd attempt

Looking at another exclusive article, Briefly News reported that an ambitious woman, Gail Motloung, is really an inspiration to the South African youth as she is set to join this year’s Nelson Mandela Fellowship Programme to be held in the United States of America.

Motloung is currently based in the Vaal area and says she is super excited to get such a rare opportunity. Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, the 28-year-old speaks about her previous attempts to make it to the prestigious programme.

She says her first attempt was in 2017 and tried again in 2018 but her efforts were all in vain.

However, because of her resilience, she will now form part of the list of 49 fellows from Mzansi. In March 2020, she received a congratulatory message that she has been selected to participate in the Nelson Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders.

Enjoyed our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za