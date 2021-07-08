A local man has headed online to celebrate his newfound job as a medical professional

The proud doctor shared a snap of his new name tag at his place of employment

Naturally, social media users took to wishing the gentleman well and many couldn't help swooning over the amazing accomplishment

A local man has headed online to celebrate the completion of his medical studies. The new doctor is officially employed and even shared one very inspirational snap of his work name tag.

This man is a medical doctor.Images: @DrSekoati/Twitter

Source: Twitter

@DrSekoati was the incredible young man behind the pictures. The Lesotho national has definitely made the entire Southern Africa proud.

"Mama I made it," he emotionally captioned the post.

Mzansi was all up in the comments section and had more than just a few congratulatory messages for the young professional. Many marvelled at the seven long years of dedication the doctor had to endure to reach the amazing achievement.

Check out some of the comments below:

@DrSekoati said:

"Thank you so much. 7 years away from home for this."

@Brancy19 said:

"3 years into this, I told you you’d pass and be in Cuba for only 7 years; not 7+ and positive words from a wise lady led by God got the universe responding positively. A whole Dr! I’m proud of you and how much you put your heart into your career."

@T_Seetsi said:

"Lebitso la hao le monate jwang! and congratulations."

@Pulane___ said:

"Finally my love. Congratulations Sekoati!"

@marsha_ndapanda said:

"Felicidades médico!"

@RSepetla said:

"Now that's worth celebrating."

