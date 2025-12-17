A young TikTok user showed a notice on her TV screen that addressed 11 channels closing on DStv

The termination comes after DStv's parent company and an international media conglomerate failed to reach an agreement

Social media users expressed their thoughts, with one person seeing the cancellation as a 'downfall' for the broadcaster

TV watchers were disappointed when they saw the official notice of channels closing on DStv. Images: cottonbro studio, Alex Green / Pexels

Source: UGC

A TikTok user, @normalratiii2.0, showed the notice she had received on her TV screen after checking 11 DStv channels shutting down before the start of the New Year. The channels listed broke a few people's hearts.

On 15 December 2025, @normalratiii2.0 shared the pictures she had taken of the 11 channels that had the following notice:

"Dear viewer. Please note that this channel may no longer form part of our content lineup from 31 December 2025. Thank you."

The channels she had shown are as follows:

Channel 179: Travel Channel Channel 175: Food Network Channel 170: CBS Justice Channel 155: Real Time Channel 135: TLC SA Channel 132: CBS Reality Channel 129: BET Channel 121: Discovery Channel Channel 302: Cartoonito Channel 301: Cartoon Network Channel 322: MTV Base

The termination comes after MultiChoice, the parent company operating DStv, informed subscribers that it had failed to renew their agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery.

In a more successful partnership, Warner Bros. Discovery recently agreed to sell its film and streaming businesses to Netflix, reports the BBC. Image: @LauraAboli_X

Source: Twitter

DStv channel axing saddens South Africans

Local internet users expressed disappointment upon seeing the notice on their For You Pages.

A heartbroken @____solomon commented:

"I didn't care until I saw Cartoon Network."

@boyabenyathi_za shared their opinion under the post:

"We are really witnessing the downfall of DStv."

@1ndonly_zababy05 asked the public:

"Guys, who remembers when Cartoonito was Boomerang?"

@edit_lm1 added in the comments:

"322? So that means the energy to clean the house will be gone."

@babd0747 said to the online community:

"You still watch DStv? I thought we left that like two years ago."

Take a look at the TikTok post from @normalratiii2.0's account below:

3 Other stories about DStv

In another article, Briefly News reported that popular media personality Bridget Masinga enquired about DStv's prices, causing a buzz online.

reported that popular media personality Bridget Masinga enquired about DStv's prices, causing a buzz online. A local man shared a snippet of the movie Shrek dubbed in isiZulu, thanks to DStv. People were ecstatic over the high-quality translation.

dubbed in isiZulu, thanks to DStv. People were ecstatic over the high-quality translation. An August 2025 report revealed that online personality Lasizwe Dambuza reconciled with DStv after parting ways due to a misunderstanding with Dominic Zaca.

Source: Briefly News