“Witnessing the Downfall”: DStv’s Official On-Screen Channel Closures Notice Saddens TV Lovers
- A young TikTok user showed a notice on her TV screen that addressed 11 channels closing on DStv
- The termination comes after DStv's parent company and an international media conglomerate failed to reach an agreement
- Social media users expressed their thoughts, with one person seeing the cancellation as a 'downfall' for the broadcaster
A TikTok user, @normalratiii2.0, showed the notice she had received on her TV screen after checking 11 DStv channels shutting down before the start of the New Year. The channels listed broke a few people's hearts.
On 15 December 2025, @normalratiii2.0 shared the pictures she had taken of the 11 channels that had the following notice:
"Dear viewer. Please note that this channel may no longer form part of our content lineup from 31 December 2025. Thank you."
The channels she had shown are as follows:
- Channel 179: Travel Channel
- Channel 175: Food Network
- Channel 170: CBS Justice
- Channel 155: Real Time
- Channel 135: TLC SA
- Channel 132: CBS Reality
- Channel 129: BET
- Channel 121: Discovery Channel
- Channel 302: Cartoonito
- Channel 301: Cartoon Network
- Channel 322: MTV Base
The termination comes after MultiChoice, the parent company operating DStv, informed subscribers that it had failed to renew their agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery.
DStv channel axing saddens South Africans
Local internet users expressed disappointment upon seeing the notice on their For You Pages.
A heartbroken @____solomon commented:
"I didn't care until I saw Cartoon Network."
@boyabenyathi_za shared their opinion under the post:
"We are really witnessing the downfall of DStv."
@1ndonly_zababy05 asked the public:
"Guys, who remembers when Cartoonito was Boomerang?"
@edit_lm1 added in the comments:
"322? So that means the energy to clean the house will be gone."
@babd0747 said to the online community:
"You still watch DStv? I thought we left that like two years ago."
Source: Briefly News
