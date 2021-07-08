Social media users aren't done with their sleuthing just yet as it looks like they've uncovered the identity of Zamani Mbatha's new girlfriend

The Rhythm City actor is believed to be dating local YouTuber, Sni Mhlongo

Mzansi social media users were a little sceptical of the evidence and took to the comments section to share their thoughts

It looks like Twitter detectives think they've found Zamani Mbatha's new bae. The Rhythm City actor is building quite a name for himself as a leading man but it's definitely his relationship situation that's got Mzansi talking.

Zamani Mbatha’s all coupled up. Images: @zamani_mbatha/Instagram

Source: Instagram

, one very nosy Twitter user seems to have done a little snooping. @RealMrumaDrive believes Mbatha is seeing famous local YouTuber, Sni Mhlongo.

"Zamani Mbatha and Sni Mhlongo think we are sleeping on the job. Twitter detectives bring more evidence" he captioned the alleged evidence.

However, social media users aren't as convinced as many have spotted a few differences in the road they were caught posing on. Still, others provided a few image receipts of their own in the form of more pics that prove the pair were at the same restaurant.

Check out some of the comments below:

@RefilweTheophi1 said:

"Am I the only one seeing these people for the very first time?"

@PhumiekaLiyo said:

"The guy is Nomzamo Mbatha's brother, also an actor (currently on Rhythm City) but I don't know the girl."

@KanguruKenneth said:

"They standing on different tarmac surfaces though. She standing is on a smooth and fine textured surface and he is on a granular and rough surface."

@blurryflacko said:

"Different weather... the jeans seem to be blue on the reflection... and the road texture is not the same.... uhmm idk."

Sho Madjozi and Maps Maponyane caught out by social media detectives

In related relationship news, Briefly News previously reported that Sho Madjozi and Maps Maponyane are giving off bae vibes and the people of Mzansi are here for it. Nothing slips past the social media detectives.

Seeing both Sho and Maps post pictures on social media which looked like they were both coincidently visiting Nyungwe National Park at the same time had peeps getting their magnifying glasses out.

Social media blew up over these posts with social media detectives going as far as zooming into Sho’s reflective sunnies, pretty much confirming Maps was the one taking the pictures.

Yuuuus, if Maps and Sho are a thing, they already have Mzansi’s blessing. These two would be the littest couple and no one can deny it.

Here’s what fans have to say about the sitch:

@ShiisaMfanna celebrated:

“Lorch and Natasha. Sho Madjozi and Maps. Twitter detectives remain unbeaten when it comes to investigating.”

@MotloutsiShimmy commented on the good work:

“Black Twitter investigation unit has done it again, apparently Sho Madjozi and Maps Maponyane are dating.”

