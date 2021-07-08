Covid19: Lesufi Apologises for Promoting Unapproved Chinese Traditional Medicine

Gauteng Education MEC Panyanza Lesufi has come out with an apology for his role in spreading misinformation

Lesufi was captured on video saying traditional Chinese medicine was useful in treating Covid-19 symptoms

Lesufi says he is working with South Africa Health Products Regulatory Authority to try to curb the spread of the misinformation

Gauteng Education MEC Panyanza Lesufi expressed regret about a viral video in which he endorsed the use of traditional Chinese medicine as a treatment for the coronavirus.

The video that has been shared on numerous social media platforms shows Lesufi promoting traditional medicine capsules as he offered them to his family to relieve Covid-19 symptoms, according to News24.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyanza Lesufi issued a statement apologising for his role in promoting traditional Chinese medicine for Covid-19 treatment. Image: ER Lombard/Gallo Images

Lesufi issued a statement saying after consultation with the South Africa Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) he realised that he had taken part in an unauthorised medical process, according to SowetanLIVE.

He went on to say that he retracted all the comments he made and stated that the video in question was shared without his permission. He further stated that he trusted a pharmacist who had given him the information that the traditional Chinese medicine was approved.

I trusted my pharmacist in this instance who invited me to participate in taking part in the product study and who claimed that, the product was submitted for approval,” he said.

Lesufi apologised profusely and said that he was working with Sahpra to remedy the misinformation caused by the video.

"I have since asked the pharmacist, who knows the approval processes, to also co-operate with Sahpra and avail all relevant information to the regulatory body,” he said.

