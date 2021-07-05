Lesufi Says He Won’t Step Aside Amid R430 Million Misuse of Covid Funds Scandal

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says there is no reason for him to step aside amidst investigations into R430 million spent on sanitising schools

Lesufi says he is waiting on the report by the Special Investigating Unit and will act decisively once he receives it

He added that the Gauteng department of Education was disturbed by the findings that R430 million had been misused

Despite an investigation into an R430 million tender fraud by the Special Investigating Unit, Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has reportedly stated that he will not step aside.

In an interview with eNCA, Lesufi stated that there is no need for him to step aside as he is not a person of interest in the investigation.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyanza Lesufi says there's no need for to step aside amid R430 million tender fraud investigations. Image: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images

"I am not a person of interest. I am not a person who deals with tenders and it's not within my terrain," Lesufi said.

Lesufi said the Gauteng Department of Education was disturbed by reports of the R430 million of Covid-19 departmental expenditure as it has affected the image of the department. Lesufi also said that once the transaction of R430 million was brought to the department's attention, it was immediately reported to the SIU. He said the SIU have since been hard at work.

"The SIU within the department have interviewed the affected people and have even gone to the Tribunal Court to try and stop some of the transactions they feel like were completely unacceptable [sic]," he said.

Lesufi also expressed that once he receives the report from the SIU he would act accordingly and will leave no stone unturned, regardless of who is involved in the scandal.

According to News24, a report compiled by the Gauteng Education department's infrastructure management division, stated that between June and August 2020, R431 274 959.17 was spent on sanitising schools.

Lesufi previously told the department that he was dismayed by the findings of the report.

