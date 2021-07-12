Prince Kaybee has apparently thrown shade on local superstar rapper Cassper Nyovest for hopping on trends

The DJ and producer went over to Twitter to open a discussion on artists that jump on every new musical trend in Mzansi

Without openly making a reference to Cassper, the majority of responses made it rather obvious the joke was on Nyovest

Controversial DJ and producer Prince Kaybee has seemingly taken a big dig at Cassper Nyovest with a Twitter post.

Prince Kaybee aims a jibe at Cassper Nyovest for following trends?

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest is one of the main local artists who have consistently shown flexibility to change his music styles to meet the hottest sounds of the day.

The Mahikeng native has switched between Hip Hop, Kwaito, Gqom and now Amapiano. Prince Kaybee, although indirectly, has apparently taken issue with this and threw shade on the superstar.

Prince Kaybee posted on Twitter:

“If Reggae becomes the next big wave, who is the first South African artist to buy Lucky Dube merch, grow dreadlocks and say it has always been his calling? Go....”

And the flood of responses looked rather too obvious that Cassper was the joke.

@ntswimpi said:

"You wish you were Cassper, I see u."

@V_T_Mdaka said:

"Cassper Nyovest... He just said he is the first rapper to do yanos."

@Cellular_Jnr said:

"The first person that came into my head ke Cassper."

The two artists have already had a couple of public spats in recent times.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if Cassper, who is no slouch when it comes to beef wars on Twitter, will deliver any clap-back towards Prince.

Prince Kaybee throws shade on former girlfriend Hazel over matric qualification

Top house music producer and DJ Prince Kaybee shook the Twitter-sphere on Friday after taking a dig at Hazel regarding his own unfulfilled Grade 12 qualification.

Somewhat unprovoked, the Free State-born musician jumped on a tweet that highlighted how high school teachers would convince learners that matric was the key to success.

The attention then swung all the way to Hazel, as the audience expressed shock at how much she was catching fire while she's presumably minding her own business elsewhere.

